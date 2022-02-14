Mario Frias’ right-hand man calls Paulo Coelho a ‘pothead’ and ‘idiot’

The National Secretary of Culture Promotion and Incentive, Andr Porciuncula, came out in defense of the special secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro government, Mario Farias, and called the writer Paulo Coelho a “pothead” and “idiot”. The offenses were made by Twitter in response to a post by Coelho that commented on the cancellation of a delegation from the Special Secretariat for Culture to Russia, Hungary and Poland.
Pothead, fool you. The trip was rescheduled due to tensions in the region, but we will still go, we have international cultural agreements to celebrate with Russia and Hungary. It’s stupid, I didn’t go to NY, Mario made a small and economical delegation. pic.twitter.com/aCwxuJY0NL
— Andr Porciuncula (@andreporci) February 13, 2022
