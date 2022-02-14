Martha Is Dead censored on PlayStation consoles • Eurogamer.pt

The studio in charge of the development of Martha Is Dead revealed through Twitter that the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 version will be censored.

“Martha Is Dead is a narrative adventure recommended for adult audiences only, gameplay consisting of potentially uncomfortable scenes and themes that may upset some players. Both Wired Productions and LKA have always been open and honest about Martha Is Dead content. , with the sensitive representations in the game being constantly communicated to the media since the game was announced in 2019.”

“It is with regret that we had to modify the experience on the PS5 and PS4 versions, with some elements that are no longer playable. After more than four years of passion and hard work, Production Company LKA now needs extra time to make these unplanned changes. .”

These changes will change the release date of the physical versions of the game for PS4 and PS5, not affecting the digital release.

“Martha Is Dead, as a result, will still be released digitally on both PS5 and PS4 on Thursday, February 24, 2022, but the physical retail release will be delayed to a date yet to be revealed.”

The version that will be released for PC, Xbox One consoles and Xbox Series X|S will not be subject to any censorship. In the text there is no reference to what will be censored for PlayStation consoles.

“The PC and Xbox versions of Martha Is Dead are unaffected by these developments and will be released with the full gameplay unedited as planned.”

A statement on Martha Is Dead pic.twitter.com/iI3T5s4LYR — Martha Is Dead (@MarthaisDead) February 11, 2022