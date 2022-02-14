Martinho da Vila says Bolsonaro gives ‘bad examples’ and will vote for Lula

Singer Martinho da Vila, 84, said that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is a person who sets “bad examples”, and that he will vote for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in this year’s presidential election.

In an interview with Globo, Martinho said that he sees a relationship between the recurrent cases of racism in the country in recent years with the posture of the federal government, because Bolsonaro “does not give good examples, he gives bad examples”.

“The chief’s role is to set examples. They don’t come from below, they come from above. The head of the family, the head of the nation, is the one who takes care of things,” he declared.

For Martinho da Vila, racism “is a terrible disease”, but, similar to what Nelson Mandela advocated, “it is a curable disease”.

“No one is born a racist. They learn to be racist. And if they learn to be, they can learn to love their neighbor. Racism is strong. And now, with the internet, people can attack and stay hidden. So, the racists put wings sticking out”, he declared.

Asked about the October general elections, Martinho da Vila was emphatic when he stated that he would vote for Lula, and added that, if the PT asked him, he would campaign for his ticket.

“If he asks me, I do [campanha], because he is my friend. For friends I do everything. For the enemies, nothing”, he pointed out.

In the interview, Martinho da Vila also defended that this year’s Carnival, postponed to April due to the coronavirus pandemic, should not be held, leaving it only for next year, because “the situation is bad”.

Vila recalled that he has already been diagnosed with covid-19 and said that the virus “pursues” him, as he does not want to see him honored by the samba school Vila Isabel.

“This virus haunts me. It attacked me once and, on top of that, it keeps not wanting me to be honored by Vila Isabel. year. But he will lose to me”, he added.