Mass flight to the US turns Venezuela into a country without young people

posted on 2/13/2022 10:55 AM / updated on 2/13/2022 10:56 AM



(credit: AFP)

When Diego (not his real name, for security reasons) left Venezuela for the United States, he knew he had little time before the siege tightened. He arrived at the US border on November 20, when the number of Venezuelans trying to cross the Rio Grande was breaking records. Behind this wave of mass migration was a country devastated by the crisis and with a demographic very different from the one that existed at least six years ago.

Venezuelan immigrants have come to face siege in Latin America, as many governments – including Mexico – now require entry visas. In addition, the economic crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic, has accelerated the migration process. In December, 24,961 Venezuelans showed up at the border – a year earlier, there were just 371.





Pandemic

“The fear was that if we took too long, we wouldn’t be able to get it anymore because of the visa. The difficulty was leaving Venezuela, because it was me, my sister-in-law and my 3-year-old niece. We paid US$ 2,400 to go out with the girl, because there was no documentation to remove it from the country”, says the 30-year-old, graduated in Aeronautical Maintenance, who lives in Miami, Florida.

In 2021, more than 40,000 Venezuelans entered Mexico on tourist visas, many in Cancún. Gradually, they began to cross over to the United States in search of a better life.

“I didn’t need it in Venezuela, but I didn’t have the economic progress to have my things, a house, a car or even professional growth. I had the chance to come and live with my brother, who lent me the money. We left Venezuela in a flight with a stopover in Panama and we arrived in Mexico”, said Diego.

Unlike him, many Venezuelans did not take a flight to the United States. “Many families that arrive now have been displaced for years. They decided to leave, as happened with the Haitians. But the difference is that, among Venezuelans, only between 20% and 25% of asylum applications are denied”, explains the professor at the Faculty of Education at Harvard Gabrielle Oliveira, which conducts research with immigrant families.

demographic bomb

According to the United Nations (UN), more than 6 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2015 and 4 million live in Latin America. With the pandemic and the worsening economic crisis in countries in the region, they again decided to take a risk and head for the USA.

The massive influx of Venezuelans left President Joe Biden with a challenge. Between September and December, 69,972 Venezuelans arrived in the United States illegally. Today, US officials estimate that there are 323,000 illegal Venezuelans who are eligible to receive TPS – provisional protection status granted by the US government.

However, Biden triggered Title 42, which allows deportation for health reasons – the argument being that immigrants increase the risk of the spread of covid. Thus, the United States began to expel the Venezuelans, who were sent to Colombia, where they had previously resided. The policy caused strong friction with Colombian President Iván Duque.

Impact

The impact of the exodus is enormous in Venezuela. The country begins to be known as “a land of the elderly and children”. According to a recent survey, there are currently 65 dependent people in the country – under 15 or over 60 – for every 100 people of working age. “Young people disappeared from Venezuela. I myself had few acquaintances there, most of them left the country”, says Diego.

Projection of the National Institute of Statistics of Venezuela (INE), from 2015, estimated that, in 2020, the country would have 32.5 million inhabitants. However, according to the World Bank, Venezuela currently has 28 million. The decrease is a result of low birth rates and high mortality, in addition to the migratory flow. According to the Andrés Bello Catholic University of Caracas, 60% of Venezuelan migrants are between the ages of 15 and 50.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.