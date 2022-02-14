Mendonça denies request to declare himself a suspect in crime news against Bolsonaro | Politics

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied this Saturday (12) a request made by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) for him to declare himself a suspect to analyze a crime news presented in the Court against President Jair Bolsonaro for malfeasance and administrative advocacy – a crime that occurs when a public official uses the position to defend private interests.

The crime news against Bolsonaro was presented by the Rede Sustentabilidade party. The request alleges that the president should be investigated for claiming, in 2020, that he had servers of Iphan (Institute of National Historic and Artistic Heritage) “ripped” after receiving information that the agency paralyzed a work by Bolsonarista businessman Luciano Hang.

Bolsonaro says he ‘ripped’ Iphan after the body embargoes Luciano Hang’s work

In December, Mendonça was drawn to be the rapporteur of the case in the Supreme Court and Senator Randolfe Rodrigues asked the minister to voluntarily declare himself a suspect to act in the case or to send the request to the presidency of the Court to analyze the rapporteur. According to the senator, Mendonça is a friend of the president, therefore, he is not qualified to be the rapporteur of the request.

André Mendonça is drawn to report crime news against Jair Bolsonaro

In his decision, Mendonça stated that he does not recognize the presence, in the specific case, of any of the legal hypotheses of suspicion of the magistrate.

The minister also said that requests for suspicion must be sent directly to the president of the STF, according to the internal regulations.

Mendonça also referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to assess whether there are elements for investigation. This determination is the practice in relation to criminal news that reach the Court.