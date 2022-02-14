Ministry of Health of Rio de Janeiro announces Selection Process with 4 thousand vacancies

The objective is to hire professionals to work in the city’s Hospitals and Federal Institutes; check out

In Rio de Janeiro, the Ministry of Health announced last Friday (11), through the Official Gazette of the Union, the realization of a new Selection Process, which aims to fill 4,000 vacancies for professionals of medium, medium/technical and higher levels, to work in the Hospitals and Federal Institutes located in the city.

There are opportunities for the following positions:

Medicine – Higher Level: Allergy and Immunology (5); Anesthesiologist (126); Cancerologist (29); Pediatric Cancerologist (5); Cardiologist (53); Cardiologist (Arrhythmia) (5); Pediatric Cardiologist (15); Surgeon (Kidney Transplantation) (4); Cardiovascular Surgeon (4); Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgeon (2); Head and Neck Surgeon (10); Endoscopic Surgeon in Gynecology (2); Endovascular and Angiology Surgeon (2); General Surgeon (60); Radical Oncological Surgeon (1); Pediatric Surgeon (5); Pelvic Gynecological Surgeon (2); Plastic Surgeon (27); Thoracic Surgeon (5); Vascular Surgeon (20); Medical Clinic (180); Coloproctologist (4); Dermatologist (13); Echocardiographer (2); Endocrinologist (10); Pediatric Endocrinologist (2); Digestive Endoscopist (10); Ergometry (2); Physiatrist (2); Physiatrist (Pediatrics) (1); Gastroenterologist (13); Geriatrician (5); Gynecologist (15); Gynecologist – Lower Tract Pathology (PTGI) and Colposcopy (2); Hematologist (18); Pediatric Hematologist (5); Hemodynamicist (12); Pediatric Hemodynamicist (3); Hemotherapist (10); Infectologist (10); Adult Intensivist (50); Pediatric Intensivist (18); Mastologist (9); Occupational Medicine (8); Nuclear Medicine (4); Reconstructive Microsurgery (2); Nephrologist (20); Pediatric Nephrologist (4); Neonatologist (13); Neurosurgeon (10); Neurologist (13); Pediatric Neurologist (4); Nutritionist (5); Obstetrician (14); Ophthalmologist (Surgeon) (15); Orthopedist (15); Orthopedist (Captor) (2); Orthopedist (Surgery of the Spine) (3); Orthopedist (Knee Surgery) (3); Orthopedist (Hand Surgery) (3); Orthopedist (Shoulder Surgery) (3); Orthopedist (Foot and Ankle Surgery) (3); Orthopedist (Hip Surgery) (3); Orthopedist (Limb Reconstruction and Stretching) (3); Orthopedist (Trauma) (7); Oncological Orthopedist (3); Pediatric Orthopedist (2); Otorhinolaryngologist (15); Pathologist (Pathological Anatomy) (15); Pathologist (Cytology) (4); Pediatrician (55); Pulmonologist (8); Pediatric Pulmonologist (1); Psychiatrist (1); Breast Radiologist (4); Radiologist by Diagnosis and Imaging (40); Radiotherapist (5); Uro Oncologist (2); Urologist (12); Videolaparoscopy Urologist (20);

Nursing Technician (Intermediate Level): General Nursing Technician (565); Nursing Technician (Surgical Instrumentation) (300);

General Nursing Technician (565); Nursing Technician (Surgical Instrumentation) (300); Hospital Management and Maintenance Activities, Technical Support and Diagnosis (Higher Level): Administrative Analyst (70); Social Worker (30); Biologist (Pathological Anatomy) (10); Biologist (Hemonucleus) (10); Biomedical (5); Pharmacist (50); Pharmacist (Oncology) (20); Medical Physicist (6); Neonatal Intensive Physiotherapist) (10); Intensive Physiotherapist (150); Speech therapist (20); Nutritionist (Clinical) (90); Odontologist, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon) (22); Perfusionist (10); Psychologist (20); Occupational Therapist (6);

Support Activities in Hospital Management and Maintenance, Technical Support and Diagnosis (Intermediate Level): Administrative Assistant (240); Pharmacy Technician (22); Technician in Hemotherapy (25); Histology Technician (5); Orthopedic Immobilization Technician (6); Laboratory Technician (70); Microbiology Laboratory Technician) (40); Technician in Radiology (80).

Within the total number of vacancies offered, there are opportunities available for those who fit the requirements of the public notice.

Upon being hired, the professional will perform duties from 20 to 40 hours per week, referring to monthly remuneration in the amount that varies between R$ 1,700.00 and R$ 11,000.00.

To participate, it is necessary that the candidate has the minimum training required according to the desired position, as well as a minimum age of 18 years, among other requirements contained in the notice.

Procedures for participation

Registration for the Simplified Selection Process, which began at 8 am on February 11, 2022follow until 23:59 on February 20, 2022 through the website of FGV. Candidates may apply for up to two positions. The registration fee varies between R$ 12.00 and R$ 15.00, with the possibility of exemption.

Classification and Term

As a form of classification, candidates will be evaluated through the analysis of titles, considering titles such as doctorate, master’s and specialization.

The temporary contracts that are the object of this Selection will have a maximum contractual term of six months, and may be extended according to article 4, sole paragraph, item VI, of Law 8,745/93.

Additional information can be obtained through the complete notice on our website.