Minutes of the FOMC, privatization of Eletrobras and tensions between Russia and Ukraine: what to follow in the week

In a week empty of economic indicators in Brazil, the focus is turned abroad. On Wednesday (16), the Central Bank of the United States will release the minutes of the last meeting of its Open Market Committee (FOMC), which decided, for the time being, to maintain historically low interest rates in the country. .

The document may bring new indications about the next steps in the cycle of interest rate hikes in the US, scheduled to begin next month. With each FOMC minute, the Federal Reserve’s tone has been more hawkish and messed with the markets.

Stocks ended the week weakened by the escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which causes concern in the international community.

The risk of war has mainly affected oil prices, which soared last Friday with news that Vladimir Putin’s army was ready to invade the neighboring country.

In addition to the minutes of the Fomc, the American calendar includes the producer price index (PPI), released on Tuesday (15). On the same day, China releases its two inflation indicators, after the markets close: the producer and consumer index (CPI).

Inflation data is expected for Wednesday (16) in the United Kingdom, where the monetary tightening cycle has already begun. British GDP will be known a day earlier, on Tuesday. American retail sales for January and industrial production for the same period come out on Wednesday.

hectic corporate schedule

As of Monday (14), the shares of NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3) will no longer be traded on the Stock Exchange. The shares will be merged into Hapvida (HAPV3) and investors who had GNDI3 shares will receive the HPAV3 shares on Wednesday (16).

On Tuesday, the 15th, the TCU meets to discuss the privatization of Eletrobras. The second part of Eletrobras’ privatization, on modeling, should be completed by the technical area between the end of this month and the beginning of March, the Estadão.

And the corporate balance sheet calendar continues in full swing, with emphasis on Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Itaúsa (ITSA4), Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3), WEG (WEGE3), Cosan (CSAN3) and Taesa (TAEE11). See the calendar:

02/14 Banco do Brasil, Engie, Itaúsa, Raízen and São Martinho 02/15 Banrisul, Caixa Seguridade, Carrefour Brasil and PetroRio 02/16 BTG Pactual, EDP Energias do Brasil, Ttvs, WEG, Banco Pine 02/17 Aeris, Br Properties, Rumo, 3Tentos, Vamos, Neonergia 02/18 Cosan, Taesa

