Money forgotten in banks: BC warns customers against scams; see guidelines | Economy

The Central Bank released again on Sunday night (13) the consultation of money “forgotten” by Brazilians in banks, after the interruption of service in January, after the volume of accesses brought down the Central Bank’s website.

Service has been restored on a specific page. But, on the first access, the client can only query whether or not resources are available. For now, just inform the CPF or CNPJ (see below how to make the query it’s the release schedule).

BC releases consultation of ‘forgotten’ money in banks; see how to do

With the release of funds, however, scammers can try to take advantage of the money to take advantage of customers.

See the Central Bank’s guidelines to avoid being a victim of a scam:

THE single site for consultation to the SVR (amounts receivable system) and to request amounts is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

The Central Bank does NOT send links NEITHER comes in contact with the citizen to deal with amounts receivable or to confirm your personal data.

NOBODY is authorized to contact the citizen on behalf of the Central Bank or the Values ​​Receivable System.

Therefore, the citizen You should NEVER click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram.

the citizen You must NOT make any kind of payment to access the values. It's a hit!

According to the Central Bank, in this first phase of the service, approximately R$ 3.9 billion of values ​​will be returned to 24 million individuals and legal entities.. The values ​​come from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

Altogether, the Central Bank estimates that customers have a receivable of around R$8 billion. The values ​​will be made available during this year 2022, as a result of: