Moon Knight shows antihero in action in Super Bowl promo

moon knightawaited new series of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at the Disney+won its newest promo during the popular break of super bowlohthe final of the championship of the NFL (National Football League), the main American football league in the United States. The preview highlights the title character’s psychological conflicts, as well as bringing him into action. Watch the video above and check out a new official poster below.

THE marvel studios also released unpublished photos of the production; check out:

Recently, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin FeigeI told empire that the series will be brutal: “It’s been fun working with Disney+ and seeing the boundaries shift in what we’re able to do. [na série] where Moon Knight is crying in another character, and it’s loud and brutal, and the reaction is, ‘Let’s back off on this, right?’ No. We will not back down. There is a tonal shift. That’s a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Moon Knight, or moon knight, is focused on Marc Spector, who, in the comics, is an ex-military-turned-mercenary. His life changes completely when, on a mission in Egypt, he receives a visit from the god Khonshu, who transforms him into the Moon Knight, an avatar of the Egyptian deity.

The series’ cast includes Isaac like the protagonist, Gaspard Uliel (Hannibal – Origin of Evil) as the Midnight Man, Ethan Hawke (Corrupted Faith) as a mysterious villain, and May Calamawy (ramy) on paper not yet published.

The series will premiere in March 30, 2022 at the Disney+.

