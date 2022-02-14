Mundial Rincão de Beach Tennis Unimed discloses the Wild Card list

Of the eight pairs that received the WC, three are made up of athletes from Criciúma

Three of the eight teams that received a Wild Card to compete in the Mundial Rincão de Beach Tennis Unimed are from Santa Catarina, in the city of Criciúma. In the female category, the local athletes who will have the opportunity to compete in the Worlds are Renata Alcântara and Lia Schlickmann, Patricia Vargas and Stephanie Janssen. in male, Pedro Silva and Rafael Meller Burigo.

In addition to them, the youth athletes received the WC Julia Paranho and Luana Neri, Maria Julia Wehmuth and Gabriela Sato. still the athletes Diogo Polvani Pedroso and Murillo Mariano, Vinicius Font and Diogo Carneiro, Hugo Russo and Saulo Tejada Damasototaling 4 female and 4 male pairs.

The Qualifying of the Mundial Rincão de Beach Tennis Unimed will start on Wednesday, the 16th, at 12 pm, and end on Thursday, the 17th, at 2 pm, at the Public Square of Balneário Rincão, in the south of the state. On Thursday itself, from 2 pm, the Main Group of the dispute will start, which receives 22 athletes with direct registration, 4 from the Qualifying dispute and 4 by Wild Card (invitation), both in men’s and women’s.

The competition continues until Sunday, with free entry, bringing together one of the largest world line-ups of beach tennis athletes in history, including the number 1 tennis players of the modality in the international male and female ranking.

the italian Michele Cappellettifirst in the ITF ranking, will team up with the Spaniard Antonio Miguel Ramos Viera, ranked fourth in the world. Playing together, the athletes have already won seven titles on the world circuit, four of them in 2021. Among the main awards, Cappelletti has four World Circuit titles and Ramos another two.

“It’s a very important tournament, in a new location – which always gives us good expectations. We want you to have an audience with great energy! I will do my best to seek the title of the tournament”, highlighted the Italian leader of the international beach tennis ranking.

already the italian Giulia Gasparrinumber 1 in the ITF ranking, will pair with Ninny Valentini, of the same nationality, Top 7 ITF. The Brazilian number 1 in Brazil and 2 in the world, Rafaella Millerwill compose a duo with the Venezuelan Patricia Diaz Top 5 ITF. And the Brazilian number 1 in Brazil and 8 in the world, André Baranborn in the city of Brusque, in Santa Catarina, will team up with the French Theo IrigarayTop 7 ITF.

“It’s a very important tournament for all athletes, with high scores. It’s no wonder that most of the big international players will participate. We are very motivated and prepared. Me, especially, for playing at home. I feel enormously proud to represent our country at home”, emphasizes Baran.

The test-event of the World Cup, organized by the Catarinense Tennis Federation (FCT), was held this weekend, the 12th and 13th, and tested the entire structure set up for the international competition. “More than 3,000 people visited the arena over the weekend and we were able to test all the details of the world championship, which will start this Wednesday”, highlights the FCT president, Alexandre Farias.

The grandstand is the same that was provisionally used in the Rio-2016 Olympics, modern, with seats and with a capacity for 1090 people. “The logistical operation took almost 20 days and will deliver a structure never seen before in the Beach Tennis world. We brought the beach to the public square of Rincão. 100 white sand trucks were used to assemble the entire arena, including the 12 courts and surroundings”, emphasizes the president of the Catarinense Tennis Federation.

The competition is at the BT 400 level, with a prize pool of US$35,000 and endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). There will be athletes from more than 14 countries and 15 Brazilian states. In parallel to the event, an official amateur tournament will take place, the Open National Beach Tennis Balneário Rincão (CBT GA), counting points for the national ranking of the Brazilian Tennis Confederation.

Tournament tickets are free

The tournament in Balneário Rincão will have free tickets, which will be available to the public by registering on the Ingresso Nacional website. The link for interested parties can be clicked here. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are already sold out, but the organization is hoping to release an extra lot. If this occurs, there will be communication on the event’s official channels.

From the 17th there will be live broadcast on the Youtube channel PLAYBT.