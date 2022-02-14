NASA records the first images of Venus in visible light – Revista Galileu

+



As the higher altitude regions are cooler than the lower areas, it is possible to see different features on the Venusian surface according to the brightness of the record (Photo: NASA, disclosure)

Photographing something that has never been photographed before is what NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission did. The model? The planet Venus, which for the first time has its surface recorded from space, in visible light. Images that serve not only to satisfy the curiosity of those who live on Earth, but, according to scientists, can also help to learn more about the geology of the surface of Venus, which minerals may be present there and how the evolution of the planet takes place.

Known for its similarities with the planet Earth, Venus is now uninhabitable, given the extreme temperatures and the existence of adversities such as toxic clouds, but researchers suspect that this was not always the case and argue that information such as those captured by the mission can help in the quest to understand why Venus became inhospitable and Earth became an oasis.

Shrouded in thick clouds, the surface of Venus is often cloudy. But on two recent flybys of the planet, the Parker spacecraft used its Wide-Field Imager, or WISPR, to view the entire night side at wavelengths of the visible spectrum, the kind of light the human eye can see.

The images, combined in a video, reveal a slight surface glow that shows in different shades, distinct features of the planet, such as the location of continental regions, plains and plateaus. As higher altitude regions are cooler than lower areas, they appear as dark patches amid the brighter plains. Thus, it is possible to see different features on the Venusian surface, such as the Aphrodite Terra continental region, the Tellus Regio plateau and the Aino Planitia plains. A luminescent halo of oxygen has also been identified, which can be seen around the planet.

The Parker Solar Probe mission is primarily aimed at investigating the solar wind, but since 2020, during its third flyby, researchers have taken advantage of the orbit followed by the probe to capture some extra images of Venus. The idea was to use WISPR to visualize the tops of clouds covering the planet and gather information to measure their speed.

Instead of just recording the clouds, WISPR surprised and also saw the surface of the planet. The images were so impressive that the scientists turned the cameras back on during the spacecraft’s fourth pass in February 2021. During this flyby, the spacecraft’s orbit aligned perfectly so that WISPR photographed the night side of Venus in full.

the glow of venus

“The surface of Venus, even on the night side, has temperatures around 860oC. It is so hot that the rocky surface of Venus becomes visibly shiny, like a piece of iron taken from a forge,” explained Brian Wood, lead author of the new study and a physicist at the Naval Research Laboratory, in a statement published by NASA.

Even though it is bright, Venus is difficult to record, as clouds obstruct most of the visible light coming from its surface. Also, although the longest visible wavelengths pass through these clouds, on the day side, light is lost amid the glare of the sun. What happened on the mission was that, in the dark of night, the WISPR cameras were able to pick up this faint glow caused by the heat emanating from the surface.