Nazi narrative contaminates political discourse in the country

In the last week, the internet has come across famous digital influencers collaborating with anti-Semitic ideas disguised as freedom of expression. The theme moved the political agenda and mobilized social networks. The Correio heard experts and parliamentarians to demystify the subject and what can happen to those who collaborate with this type of thinking.

On Monday (7), former Flow Podcast presenter Bruno Monteiro Aiub, known as Monark, defended that there is nothing wrong with persecuting Jews. “I think there had to be the Nazi party recognized by law. […] The question is: if the guy wants to be an anti-Jew, I think he had the right to be.” At the time, deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) also criticized the criminalization of Nazi ideology in Germany. On Tuesday (8) , political commentator Adrilles Jorge ended his participation in the Opinion program with a gesture associated with a Nazi salute. Both influencers were disconnected from the channels.

Another episode was reported to the regional Civil Police station in Divinópolis (MG), on Thursday (10). While the First Municipal Conference on the Promotion of Racial Equality was being held, individuals invaded the debate and projected Nazi visual and textual symbols.

The demonstrations moved the political agenda. On Thursday, the Federal Senate promoted a solemn session to honor and remember the victims of the Holocaust and to hold the Yom HaShoá ceremony, known as Holocaust Remembrance Day. The day before, Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) sent a bill to the House to criminalize conduct associated with the promotion of Nazism and fascism. Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) also filed the project that intends to overcome the absence of criminalization with regard to Nazism, through the Anti-Racism Law.

In the justification, the parliamentarian recalled that countries such as Belgium, Germany, Italy, Greece and Austria, among others, criminalized the denial of the holocaust. “The motto of such groups is to propagate and feed hate speech related to misogyny or antisemitism, as well as against black people or members of the LGBTQIAP group, among others. 3 to 6 years”, explained the senator.

Sought by the Correio, the leader of the PL in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), repudiated the issue, but did not comment on the actions of his colleagues. “My biggest repudiation and absolute silence on this subject. Out of respect for Jews and minorities, the subject deserves all my rejection. May justice deal with those who do not know history”, he lamented.

hate speech

In the opinion of experts, since Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took over the Presidency of the Republic, hate speech has grown in the country. Camilo Onoda Caldas, director of the Luiz Gama Institute, points out that the neo-Nazi movement grew 270% in the last three years worldwide.

“This theme resurfaces on social media in two ways. First, because there are, yes, people and groups that support or sympathize with these ideals to a greater or lesser extent. Therefore, they take advantage of episodes (like those of the previous week) to second, because some people, under the pretext of defending unlimited freedom of expression, something that doesn’t exist anywhere in the world, think that it would be fair for people to have the right to defend Nazi ideals, or else , think it would be better to decriminalize Nazism or political parties aligned with that ideology,” he explained.

Débora Messenberg, professor at the Department of Sociology at the University of Brasília (UnB), attributes the strength that hate speech gains to a program orchestrated by the extreme right, which tries to put Nazism and communism “on the same plane.” However, the expert points out, the main difference is that communism does not propagate the elimination of a group, so it becomes “a distortion of reality to confuse. Those who adhere are those who have no critical interest in the subject”, she concluded.