Neuralink chip tests killed monkeys, says complaint

Neuralink, a company founded by Elon Musk and focused on the brain implant sector, must be formally denounced in the United States for mistreatment of animals. The accusations would be linked to the monkeys used to test the company’s technology: most of the apes would have died after the experiments.

According to the website Business Insiderthe US Department of Agriculture is expected to receive a formal complaint this week from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a group focused on animal rights and the use of species in clinical trials.

Recently, Neuralink announced that it intends to start testing brain chips in humans as early as 2022.

serious complaints

The organization claims to have received documents that prove the “extreme suffering” experienced by animals used in Neuralink’s laboratories between 2017 and 2020, which would prove “inappropriate animal treatment and highly invasive experiments”. In April of last year, the company shared a video of a monkey playing Pong using just mind controls, thanks to an implanted chip.

In the more than 700 pages of the studies, there are reports that only seven of the 23 monkeys survived the tests done by Neuralink and the University of California, Davis.

The rest were reportedly euthanized or died in a variety of conditions — including untreated infections after surgical procedures, extreme fatigue, trauma and injuries that may have been inflicted by the animals themselves, with no confirmed connection to the implants.

Research must advance

“Pretty much all the monkeys that had implants in their heads suffered very debilitating effects on their health. They were, frankly, maiming and killing the animals,” says activist group director Jeremy Beckham.

As the complaint has not yet been formalized, Neuralink has not yet commented on the case. The University of Davis claims that it followed all protocols during the research.