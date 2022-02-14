New Party decides to expel Janaína Lima and suspend Cris Monteiro for fight

Councilors came to blows during voting at the São Paulo City Council in November 2021

Janaína Lima and Cris Monteiro attacked each other during voting at the São Paulo City Council



The Ethics Committee of New Party decided to expel Janaína Lima and suspend Cris Monteiro for a year. Both are councilors São Paulo and were involved in a fight with physical aggression on November 10, 2021, during a session of the City Council that was voting on a pension reform. They can still appeal to the party’s national directory against the punishments within ten days. The fight between the two would have started because of the speaking time of each one on the rostrum and ended up in the women’s bathroom. Lima and Monteiro exchange accusations about the altercation: Lima says he defended himself from attacks and Monteiro claims that she was strangled by her party colleague in the bathroom.

In a note posted on social media, Lima regretted the decision. “I receive this decision with sadness and a feeling of strong injustice, considering that my right to full defense, a fundamental principle of democracy, has been denied. Only irrefutable evidence would justify such a conclusion, which is not the case. This result was arrived at without evidentiary instruction, in an inquisitive way, without being allowed any chance of defense, since I did not even have the opportunity to be heard. Such a gesture undermines the image of an institution in which an independent, collegiate body should respect democratic values,” said the councilor from São Paulo.

in contact with Young pan, Cris Monteiro’s defense argued that the party recognized that the councilor was a victim in the situation, and informed that it should also appeal the suspension. “It was a non-legal trial, but a political one, which nevertheless recognized that Cristina was the victim of an aggression carried out in a cowardly and unjustifiable way, which portrays the police investigation. Even though Novo understands that the two could have avoided the argument, councilor Cris could never expect Janaína to take the attitude she did. In fact, Cris would have to be hugged. We hope that Janaína is punished exemplarily in all instances, in the party, in the Chamber and in Justice”, said Daniel Bialski, lawyer for the councilor.