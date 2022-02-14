New Superbowl trailer

Excited for the movie?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, won a trailer as a post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Return Home. Now, an insane new preview has been released during the super bowlshowing all the chaos that we will have in the ambitious project.

As we saw in the first trailer, Doctor Strange will have to face a very fragile multiverse after the events of Spider man. For this, he will have the help of the Scarlet Witchin Wong and the young Miss America Chavez. But there are great dangers in your new adventure, as the creature throats — which fans speculate is the dangerous Shuma-Gorath.

Now, the new preview shows a little more of what we’ll see in the film, bringing impactful twists and plenty of surprises — including what seems to confirm rumors that Wanda would be the main villain of the movie. Watch below:

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“By using his magic to manipulate time and space with a forbidden and dangerous spell, Doctor Strange opens a door to a world of insanity called the Multiverse. To restore an ever-changing world, Stephen Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong and the most powerful Avenger, the Scarlet Witch. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the universe, far beyond its powers. Even more surprising is that the biggest threat to the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Check out the new poster below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a premiere date for May 6, 2022 at the movies.

See also everything you need to notice in the first trailer of the film: