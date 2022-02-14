New World Cup: 24 teams, 8 European and 6 South American; know everything | International

REPRODUCTION/FIFA FIFA

Being champion of the Club World Cup – a title that Palmeiras let slip to Chelsea on Saturday in extra time – will be an even more complicated task from now on, if FIFA’s plans come to fruition. The entity has approved a new format for the competition since 2019: quadrennial, 24 clubs and a group stage, but its implementation is still surrounded by uncertainties.

That year, the entity, already chaired by Gianni Infantino, was looking for a more attractive format for the tournament, which actually involved several clubs around the world. The hypothesis of 32 participants was put forward, but the final idea for the pilot of the competition, approved by the executive board, was that of 24 clubs involved.

In this new format, teams will be divided into eight groups of three participants, with the winners of each advancing to the quarterfinals. That is, in addition to the clashes between groups, South Americans and Europeans, who enter directly into the semifinals in the current format, would need to play one more knockout game.

The competition classification process must still be the subject of meetings between the confederations, but the “Associated Press” news agency had access to the initial report in 2019.

Eight Europeans would participate: the last four champions of the Champions League and the Europa League, the two main competitions on the continent. There would be the possibility for UEFA to veto multiple participations by teams from the same country. The runners-up could also guarantee spots if the winning clubs of these tournaments are repeated over the four years.

In South America, the winners of the last two editions of Libertadores and Sul-Americana would guarantee four of the six spots, with no definition yet on the remaining ones. The complete scheme, including the other continents, would have:

South America: 6 spots, four for the champions of the last two editions of Libertadores and Sudamericana. Two undefined.

Europa: 8 spots, all for the champions of the last four editions of the Champions League and Europa League. Uefa can veto teams from the same country and runners-up can win spots if champions are repeated.

Asia: 3 spots, two for the last champions of the AFC Champions and the third for the winner of a playoff between the two runners-up.

Africa: 3 spots, two for the CAF Champions League finalists and one for the winner of the match between the eliminated semi-finalists.

North and Central America: 3 spots, two for the finalists of the Concacaf Champions and one still undefined. Oceania: a spot disputed between the continental champion and a team from the host country.

It is worth remembering that this report is from before a general change in FIFA’s plans, given the Covid-19 pandemic. The initial idea was that the tournament would debut last year, occupying the spot on the international calendar of the extinct Confederations Cup. The headquarters would be China.

In a statement released in March 2020, when the pandemic was declared, Infantino promised to decide the date of implementation of the tournament “when the situation is clearer”. Some options, according to him, would be to postpone until the end of 2021, 2022 or 2023, already contradicting the idea of ​​occupying the spot in the Confederations Cup.

“We still have to work on the process of finding dates, and that’s not an easy challenge. – said Infantino before the final of the 2020 edition of the World Cup, in February of last year.

The World Cup is part of his bold plans. One of the main victories of the Italian’s term was managing to change the number of World Cup participants from 32 to 48. Now, he wants to change the frequency from four years to two.