New Zealand plays ‘Macarena’, ‘Baby Shark’ and other ‘bubblegum’ songs to ward off anti-vaccination protesters; watch VIDEO | World

While authorities in many countries choose to ward off protesters opposed to vaccine passports and restrictions using tear gas and water cannons, New Zealand has resorted to a curious strategy.

Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard turned to old-school hits and catchy hits to try to quell a protest in Wellington, the nation’s capital.

On Saturday (12), even after appeals and other strategies to scare people away, hundreds of protesters remained camped in front of Parliament for the fifth day in a row, in a protest that came to gather about 3,000 people, according to New Zealand police.

1 of 2 Anti-vaccination protesters in front of the New Zealand Congress in photo February 11, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy Charlie Coppinger/via Reuters Anti-vaccine protesters in front of the New Zealand Congress in photo February 11, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy Charlie Coppinger/via Reuters

To try to encourage the protesters to leave, Mallard turned to Parliament’s loudspeaker system to repeatedly broadcast songs like Macarena, a 1990s hit by Spanish group Los Del Río, hits by American singer Barry Manilow, who was very popular in the 1990s. 1970, and Baby Shark, an extremely popular children’s song on the internet.

The songs were interspersed with educational messages about Covid-19 and the importance of vaccines, according to news agencies EFE and the Associated Press.

Protesters respond with more music

To try to “muffle” the sound of Parliament’s system, protesters responded by playing their own playlist on their speakers. They also appealed to the horn of a truck to try to keep the protest going, inspired by Canadian truckers in the “Freedom Trains” movement.

The marchers’ musical list included the song We’re Not Gonna Take It, which can be literally translated as “We’re not going to take this”, by the American metal band Twisted Sister.

The move by the President of Parliament provoked several reactions on social media, including that of British singer James Blunt, who, in an ironic message on Twitter, asked to be included in the government’s playlist. On Sunday afternoon, Blunt’s You’re Beautiful was added to the playlist.

2 of 2 Anti-vaccine protester in Wellington, New Zealand, pictured Feb 11, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy Charlie Coppinger/via Reuters Anti-vaccine protester in Wellington, New Zealand, pictured Feb 11, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy Charlie Coppinger/via Reuters

Despite the efforts, neither the songs nor a storm that has been ravaging Wellington since Saturday, with heavy rains and winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour, deterred the protesters: more than 400 people remained camped in front of Parliament on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told local media there was a “sad element” to the protest. “Every New Zealander is entitled to peaceful protests, the problem is that they went far beyond that,” he said. “I find the rhetoric of these protests highly disturbing. There is a sad element to it, there is an element of conspiracy theory that people have been sucked into,” he added.

Before the songs, other non-aggressive strategies had been used. On Thursday, New Zealand police detained 122 people. It has since given up on making arrests and authorities have tried to douse the makeshift settlement by turning on the gardens’ irrigation systems.

However, the protesters did not flee and the strategy only served to turn the site into a muddy swamp even before Cyclone Dovi arrived.

Superintendent Scott Fraser said police continue to “explore options” to resolve the situation.”

With the arrival of the cyclone, police urged citizens to avoid all non-essential travel as many roads were blocked by landslides and flooding.

Several houses north of Wellington were evacuated because of landslides. Many homes were left without electricity in several areas of the country, and the fire department responded to numerous calls for downed trees and power lines, as well as roofing and flooding.

The New Zealand government of Labor Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has adopted one of the most stringent strategies in the world to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The plan entailed closing the country’s borders and making vaccination mandatory for certain professionals, including teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel.

Many protesters also oppose mandatory mask use in certain situations, such as in stores or classrooms for children over eight years old.