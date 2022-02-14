Nine people are killed during funeral in Mexico – News

Nine people were killed in Ciudad Juárez, in northern Mexico, in two attacks launched during the funeral of a man who had been killed days ago, the local prosecutor said on Saturday (12).

Six adult men, two women and a minor were murdered, while two more people were injured, said a press release from the state attorney’s office, which borders the United States.

“The corresponding investigations have already begun. […] The experts analyze the evidence collected to clarify the facts,” Public Ministry spokeswoman Sahira Castro told the press.

Ciudad Juárez, on the border with El Paso, Texas, has been one of the most violent places in Mexico for years, due to disputes between criminal groups over control of drug routes.

In 2021, more than 1,400 murders were recorded in Ciudad Juárez.

Since December 2006, when the government of then-President Felipe Calderón launched a controversial anti-drug strategy with the participation of military forces, Mexico has recorded more than 340,000 murders, according to official figures.

Most of these homicides are linked to organized crime, according to the Mexican government.