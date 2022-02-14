Now you can ‘fly’ through the entire interior of the Jumbo plane purchased for R$7, check it out

Scene from the video you watch below, of the “tour” of the iconic Jumbo Jet





In the last few weeks, we have followed two curious facts that recently happened with a Boeing 747 that gained a special future in the United Kingdom. And now, at the suggestion of a reader, we bring below a video of a flight inside this entire aircraft, including the upper deck.

After being delivered in 1994 straight from the factory to the British Airways company, the Jumbo Jet has flown throughout its operational history with the registration G-CIVB only in the British company itself, having won in 2019 the special “Negus” livery alluding to the time in that the fleet used such a color scheme in the 1970s and 1980s.

Shortly after, however, the Covid-19 pandemic set in and all British Jumbos were taken out of service earlier than originally planned. With that, in October 2020, the opportunity arose for Suzannah Harvey, chief executive of Cotswold Airport, in England – where large planes are stored and dismantled -, to buy the iconic equipment with the Negus paint for the symbolic value of £1 (R$ 1). 7, approximately).





So, as we have seen, in January 2022 the first curious fact took place, when it was revealed that the interior renovation promoted by Suzannah was practically ready to give new life to the admired Boeing 747-400: it became a place for carrying out parties and events (if you haven’t seen it, click here to see the details again).

And in February, the second curious fact was that this Jumbo had a decorative piece missing from its interior, which turned out to be provided by a British Airways flight attendant, who had managed to take some parts from other planes of the model to her house. when they were destroyed (to see it again, click here).

Now, in the following video, you take a “tour” of the interior of the jet through a drone flight, which shows both the areas that have been transformed into a dance floor and those that have been maintained with seating configurations, including the famous upper deck. which gives the characteristic “hump” shape of the Boeing 747 (if the video does not appear immediately, wait for it to load).





