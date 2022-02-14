Nurses see Covid cases skyrocket and report wear and tear

As the country registers high demand for care for patients with Covid-19, the advance of the disease also causes embezzlement in the health workforce. Canceled vacations, double shifts and leaves have been frequent among nursing professionals.

Survey carried out by (M)Dados, a large volume of information analysis center metropolisesbased on material collected by the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), shows that, in January this year, 1,591 professionals in the area were diagnosed with the virus – the highest monthly number since April last year, when 3,492 cases were recorded.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,741 nursing professionals have been infected and 872 have died from complications from Covid-19.

The number of infected in the category may be even higher. This is because case accounting considers only diagnoses reported by professionals, who fill out a form and send it to the council.

Underreporting of cases is also visible in hospital corridors. In health units, technicians, assistants and nurses report shortages in scales and a wave of contamination greater than the previous ones.

Adriano Araújo, 50 years old, is a technician, graduated in the area, and works in a private hospital in the Federal District. The professional works on the front line in the fight against the disease and is one of the employees reinfected by the coronavirus.

The first contamination occurred in October 2020; the second, with worsening of the clinical picture, was in December of last year. “I was scared, because my lung was affected. My wife ended up getting it too. She is also a nurse,” she says.

Araújo highlights that, at the hospital where he works, many of his colleagues are not showing up on shifts, because they are infected or reinfected by the disease. The lack of support adds to the high work with the growing curve of cases and deaths from the disease across the country.

It is not the first time, however, that nurses are faced with a health crisis. In January 2021, he was one of those who answered the call for professionals to reinforce care in hospitals in Manaus – which, at that time, was experiencing an unprecedented crisis in Brazil. At the same time, Adriano was experiencing his own breakdown: his father had just died of the disease.

“There are other colleagues who have also lost family members to the disease. The emotional exhaustion is enormous and we cannot go wrong in our work, as it can mean losing a life. We are asking for help, because there is no more”, he says.

