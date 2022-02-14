Nurses see Covid cases skyrocket and report wear and tear
As the country registers high demand for care for patients with Covid-19, the advance of the disease also causes embezzlement in the health workforce. Canceled vacations, double shifts and leaves have been frequent among nursing professionals.
Survey carried out by (M)Dados, a large volume of information analysis center metropolisesbased on material collected by the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), shows that, in January this year, 1,591 professionals in the area were diagnosed with the virus – the highest monthly number since April last year, when 3,492 cases were recorded.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,741 nursing professionals have been infected and 872 have died from complications from Covid-19.
The number of infected in the category may be even higher. This is because case accounting considers only diagnoses reported by professionals, who fill out a form and send it to the council.
Underreporting of cases is also visible in hospital corridors. In health units, technicians, assistants and nurses report shortages in scales and a wave of contamination greater than the previous ones.
Adriano Araújo, 50 years old, is a technician, graduated in the area, and works in a private hospital in the Federal District. The professional works on the front line in the fight against the disease and is one of the employees reinfected by the coronavirus.
The first contamination occurred in October 2020; the second, with worsening of the clinical picture, was in December of last year. “I was scared, because my lung was affected. My wife ended up getting it too. She is also a nurse,” she says.
Araújo highlights that, at the hospital where he works, many of his colleagues are not showing up on shifts, because they are infected or reinfected by the disease. The lack of support adds to the high work with the growing curve of cases and deaths from the disease across the country.
It is not the first time, however, that nurses are faced with a health crisis. In January 2021, he was one of those who answered the call for professionals to reinforce care in hospitals in Manaus – which, at that time, was experiencing an unprecedented crisis in Brazil. At the same time, Adriano was experiencing his own breakdown: his father had just died of the disease.
“There are other colleagues who have also lost family members to the disease. The emotional exhaustion is enormous and we cannot go wrong in our work, as it can mean losing a life. We are asking for help, because there is no more”, he says.
Learn about the importance of the 3rd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine:
Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (14)
Faced with the pandemic scenario and the expansion of the booster dose, some people still wonder what is the importance of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19stock
***Children’s vaccination against Covid-19
The booster dose should be administered at least four months after the individual completes the initial vaccination schedule. The extra application serves to increase the number of memory cells and further strengthen the antibodies they produce.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis
***Vaccination against Influenza Influenza
Specialists point out that one of the main measures provided by the booster dose is the expansion of the immune response. The third dose causes an increase in the amount of antibodies circulating in the body, which reduces the chance of the immunized person getting sick.Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil
***DF begins to immunize 12-year-olds and reinforces vaccine for 80-year-olds
For the elderly and immunosuppressed, the booster dose increases the effectiveness of immunization, since these groups do not develop an adequate immune response.Hugo Barreto / Metropolis
***adult vaccine
Another important measure is to reduce the chance of infection in case of new variants. The antibody promoted by the vaccine is directed to the strain that gave rise to the formula and, in this process, people also produce antibodies that have diversity. The greater the reach of the proteins that defend the organism, the greater the probability that some will bind to the new variant.Westend61/GettyImages
*** Vaccine against covid _ Coronavac _ butantan
The director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm) and member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health, Renato Kfouri states that the scheme of mixing vaccines from different laboratories is a Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis
***covid vaccine Increase in the number of covid-19 and Influenza cases in Brazil 6
A study conducted by the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust in the UK showed that people who received two doses of AstraZeneca had a 30-fold increase in antibody levels after the Moderna vaccine booster, and a 25-fold increase with the booster of the vaccine. pfizerArthur Menescal/Special Metropolis
***Ticuna village _ indigenous people are vaccinated against covid-19 in the amazon
Reactions to the booster dose are similar to the two previous doses. Mild to moderate symptoms such as excessive tiredness and pain at the injection site are expected to occur. However, there are also reports of symptoms that include local redness or swelling, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever or nausea.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis
***With low demand, vaccination against H1N1 in Goiânia focuses on i
It is worth noting that the use of three doses has the main objective of reducing the number of serious cases and the number of hospitalizations for Covid-19.Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis