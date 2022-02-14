Obesity in aging: trauma, disease or liberation of bodies? – 02/14/2022

An obese elderly woman needs to get on the bus to get to her daughter’s house to stay with her grandson.

A fat elderly gentleman decides to enroll in a gym attended predominantly by young people.

An obese elderly couple goes to the mall to buy running shoes and training clothes to resume their physical activities.

All of this was supposed to be normal, everyday. However, in these situations there are possibilities of discrimination and looks that want to show that such places are not for these people.

It is not today that there are obese people in the world. From children to elderly people, if you are not obese, you know many people who have a body that escapes the aesthetics preached for more than a century.

Perhaps what is most emblematic for today is the increasing presence of elderly people, as this is the fastest growing population segment in Brazil and in several other countries. At the same time, an increase in obese or overweight people is noticeable, whether in Brazil or in other countries.

Being an obese or fat person should have, socially, the same implication as being a thin person. Overweight and obesity can be attributed to the living conditions that are offered to most people, elderly or not, and that do not provide the facilities for the practice of good healthy habits, highlighting here physical activity and good nutrition.

Neighborhoods without sports courts, without running tracks, without green areas, without parks and without fairs increase the possibilities of the emergence of these conditions.

It is also not a matter of thinking that everyone who is overweight or obese is because they are going through some illness situation. There are bodies that have always been large, and when you look at family history, you can see that.

Furthermore, in the measures of health and illness that we use, there are thin people who may be clinically worse off than many overweight or obese people.

On the other hand, it cannot be denied that obesity is a pathological condition capable of generating health problems in various organs and joints, in addition to providing unpleasant coexistence, such as difficulties in accessibility in public spaces.

In today’s world, which for us is very confused in several aspects, it is recommended, preached, valued, praised who is a thin person. One way or another, the thin person is still part of the ideal of many people.

It is in fashion, in the public seats of public transport and benches at bus stops, in the dimension used for the construction of furniture and real estate, in what is learned from childhood, in what one seeks to show at the time of marriage and in what is expected. even when buying a coffin.

And so a cult of thinness is created and a hatred and no place for those who are not. When that person who is overweight or obese is also an old person, that is, an aged and not thin body, the situation complicates even more.

A significant portion of the Brazilian elderly population is overweight. And that’s where a particularity begins when dealing with obesity in old age: there are several ways recognized by entities in gerontology or related areas that have not reached a consensus to define when an elderly person is obese or not.

It is usually defined that elderly and elderly people can be overweight and this is enough for some clinical recommendations to be taken. The WHO (World Health Organization) considers the elderly person to be obese when their body mass index (BMI) is equal to or greater than 27kg/m2.

Other researchers cite body fat percentages greater than 27% for men and greater than 38% for women.

There are many issues related to obesity in old age, such as the possibility that obese elderly people lack muscle strength compatible for their age and sex, which is called sarcopenic obesity, which, in some conditions, can even increase the risk of mortality. .

There is still no consensus that intentional weight loss in old age can lead to increased life expectancy. And as for the occurrence of falls, obese elderly people have a lower risk of hip fractures due to the protection that adipose tissue causes in this region.

In the body of those who age and, especially, those who are in their 60s and beyond, there are several physiological and tissue changes that, in addition to hampering the gain of lean mass (muscles) that was so fast in the youth phase, now it becomes harder to lose and easier to “accumulate” the adipose tissue which, together with other changes, such as those that occur with collagen, generate more possibilities for sagging and other body marks that only those who are aging identify in their bodies .

And it was supposed to be okay, as bodily changes will occur sooner or later. Essential is not to lose health and that this can never be translated as thin bodies, only. You have to consider mental health, the good condition of our muscles and mobility, for example.

How much people who have non-thin bodies tried to change this physical pattern and were not happy? How many have not fully developed their self-esteem, their self-esteem, their sexuality and the freedom of movement of their bodies? Is society not to blame for the dissatisfaction with life that many obese and now aging people have?

Will sons, daughters, sisters, cousins, companions and friends remember the reasons why that person gained weight for many consecutive years? Was it an undetected depression? Was it the routine of taking care of your children, almost alone?

Was it the need to live in the most peripheral and distant neighborhood, for almost 20 years, to be able to raise the money for the purchase of the family’s first house, whose land now resides in the families of their daughters?

The obesity of old men and women may have been the poor food quality they had to have in order not to let their granddaughters and grandchildren be born into a world of hunger, or it could have been the State’s failure to provide education so that they could learn to read and know better what to buy. to put in the fridge or on the table.

In this way, oldophobia and fatphobia coexist more and more in our society. Old, fat, old, fat are terms still loaded with negative stereotypes that affect various social groups in which people with these characteristics are.

Obese elderly people suffer because of this current scenario and the condition they have for their care, their wishes and their right to live the world the way they want.

Social inequality, financial difficulties, the heavy work they performed for years, the difficulty to enter and remain in learning spaces help to explain those non-thin bodies that now have difficulties in locomotion and suffer from the cross-eyed and discriminatory gazes of many people. people.

Our society urgently needs to get used to the presence of non-thin and aged bodies, whether for wearing clothes, daring to acquire an underwear, yoga, gym, samba, waltz, ballet, anyway, anywhere!

For situations where discrimination caused by fatphobia has been proven, the payment of indemnities is already noted. But that’s not enough!

Actions and public policies need to be created to meet the demands of this group that also has elderly people, such as accessibility in all public spaces, access to lifelong learning, preparation for the job market and visibility, as incredible as it may seem!