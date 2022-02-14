Omicron symptoms: find out what are the main signs that have led those infected to seek Covid tests | Health

infectious disease specialists consulted by the g1 point out that the omnitron, with its dozens of mutations in relation to the original virus, has a tendency to infect upper areas of the respiratory tract, such as the throat, which explains the occurrence of these symptoms.

This difference in the clinical presentation of the disease makes cases of loss of taste and smell, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, symptoms so characteristic of the beginning of the pandemic, increasingly rare.

This is also due to the fact that the variant currently finds a more vaccinated population and that, in many cases, has already had an episode of Covid. So, in many cases, the variant infects a person who already has some immune response to the Sars-cov-2 virus (although not specifically to the new variant).

“The Ômicron no longer finds a completely raw host” explains Carla Kobayashi, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Sírio Libanês.

Below are the main symptoms reported by doctors:

Sore throat

Nasal congestion / runny nose

Body fatigue or muscle pain (myalgia)

Fatigue

Fever (in some cases not very high and more common in adults)

Dry cough (usually associated with a sore throat)

Stomach problems (more rare)

The symptoms are similar to those reported by the Zoe COVID Symptom Study, a project by King’s College London. The study, which records, via smartphone, how hundreds of thousands of infected people are feeling in the UK, indicated that Britons are showing the five main symptoms: runny nose, headache, fatigue (mild or severe), nasal congestion/runny nose, sore throat.

The researchers compared data from December 2021 (when the omicron became dominant in the UK) with data from early October (when the delta was dominant).

“With the omicron we don’t have this characteristic. I’ve only seen a single case since then.”

(VIDEO: How does Omicron affect vaccinated and unvaccinated differently? Jornal Nacional report explains.)

Omicron affects vaccinated differently and makes cases less severe

“The most common symptom is a sore throat. shot”, says Lina Paola, an infectious disease specialist at Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo. “Before, we used to talk more about fever, now it’s a sore throat. It’s an itchy feeling in the throat, or even pain. In second place is the runny nose (runny nose) and in third I would say that there is fatigue and tiredness in the body, accompanied by pain”.

The infectious disease specialist also points out that some patients have presented a milder fever, usually around 38ºC. Symptoms such as diarrhea and headache, although less common, are also associated.

Paola explains that the omicron virus has an affinity, what scientists call “viral tropism”, of replication in the upper respiratory airways (nasal cavity, pharynx). Thus, some patients have a greater tendency of viral replication in the region of the pharynx, where the throat is.

“This is what causes a greater inflammatory effect. That’s why these people have more sore throats than a runny nose.”

For the expert, however, why the omnin has this characteristic is something that still needs to be investigated by scientists.

Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at the Emilio Ribas Institute, points out that all the symptoms commonly associated with ômicron have a fundamental characteristic: its transience.

“These are symptoms that go away very quickly,” says Suleiman. “That scratchy throat feeling, usually accompanied by a dry cough, is what lasts the longest. Sometimes it can last two weeks. But the cough is not severe, it bothers you”.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw that the average duration of the disease was 7 to 14 days, today we are talking about 3 to 7 days”, Paola also emphasizes.

Do children and the elderly have different symptoms with the omicron?

Experts point out that the variant has maintained symptoms in all age groups. The difference, in these cases, is the intensity of the disease presentation.

Despite this, although children are at less risk of developing severe symptoms of Covid, the probability is not zero.

The omicron variant even caused an unprecedented increase in admissions to pediatric ICUs in state capitals. In the state of São Paulo alone, the number of children and adolescents hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICU) has increased by 61% in the last two months.

The experts heard by the g1 point out that sore throat is also a symptom that affects younger people. However, in babies, the identification of these symptoms is more difficult since the little ones cannot express what they are feeling. So, the Parents need to watch out for signs like loss of appetite.

“Both in young children and in the elderly who cannot express themselves, it is important that we are attentive. But this is something important not just for Covid, but for all diseases,” says Lina Paola.

The infectious disease specialist also warns that, in these cases, when patients are unable to hydrate and eat properly, they may experience dizziness, although this is a rare symptom.

“This has not been as important a symptom as it was in the last strains”, he says.

100 million in 1 month: with the rise of the omicron, the world passes 400 million cases of Covid

Most deaths from Covid in the current phase are unvaccinated, state data indicate

“Dizziness is very much a neurological symptom, of vertigo. It does not enter the classification of a flu symptom”complements the doctor Carla Kobayashi.

Pulmonary symptoms are no longer common

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to the WHO on November 24, 2021. Since then, with the predominance of these cases, the picture of the main symptoms associated with Covid has changed a lot.

According to the analysis of Zoe COVID Symptom Study, the loss of smell and taste is not so common in those infected with the omicron. The project pointed out that the symptom was among the 10 most cited in early 2021. It currently ranks 17th, with only one in five people reporting a lack of smell and taste.

“This is exceptionally rare these days,” says Suleiman

He explains that the symptomatic manifestations of the previous variants had two phases: people had a flu-like syndrome, with obstruction, runny nose, malaise and fever. At the end of the first week, the individual then had lung problems.

“With the omicron we don’t have this characteristic. I’ve only seen a single case since then“, highlights.

(VIDEO: WHO lists 10 myths about the Omicron variant.)