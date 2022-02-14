one in 10 live births are born to teenagers

According to data from the Unified Health System (SUS), one in 10 babies born alive in Brazil are children of children and adolescents between 10 and 19 years of age. The number, however, would be even more expressive if the cases of maternal-fetal death and abortion were accounted for.

In Rio Grande do Norte, the survey by the Santos Dumont Institute (ISD) points to the birth of 5,652 children with mothers in this age group, between 2010 and 2021, which represents an average of 471 births per year.

The percentage, compared to the total number of births in the state, varies from 1.2% to 0.7%. Despite the general decrease, the situation continues to present relatively high rates, especially with regard to the pregnancy of girls between 10 and 14 years old.

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) define the period of 10 and 19 years as the cycle in which the transition from childhood to adulthood occurs, integrating various changes and adaptations of the organism. For this reason, pregnancy represents a risk, due to the increased chances of complications during pregnancy.

In the Federal District, the concern with the matter resulted in the law that obliges schools to inform the Public Ministry (MP), the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) and the Government of the Federal District (GDF) about the existence of pregnant students up to 14 years.