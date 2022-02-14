Palmeiras arrives in São Paulo and is welcomed by a group of fans at the Football Academy

Palmeiras arrived in São Paulo this Sunday afternoon after the Club World Cup, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. Even with the runner-up after the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, the delegation was welcomed by some fans at the Football Academy.

Arrival in Brazil took place around 2 pm, disembarking at Guarulhos Airport. There, players boarded a bus that left through an alternate gate of the air terminal. Still, some people from Palmeiras were there to celebrate the team’s return. Dudu and Raphael Veiga came to the front of the vehicle and greeted the fans who came to applaud the team.

From the airport, the delegation’s bus went to the Football Academy, in the west of São Paulo. At the site, the Military Police set up a siege early on to organize the arrival of the players. As the weather wasn’t bad, the idea was just to avoid the traffic problem. Thus, around 100 fans were in front of the CT to wait and celebrate the team.

Shortly after 3 pm, the bus pointed at the door of the Academy, this time with Rony and Gustavo Gómez in front of the vehicle to wave to the fans, who chanted the name of all the players in the squad, especially Luan, who was the first to be cheered by the group. In fact, the defender even opened the window of his car and greeted the Palmeiras when he left CT.

The situation was repeated with some more athletes like Gustavo Scarpa and Marcos Rocha, who had performances against Chelsea praised by the fans.

Palmeiras resumes their attention for the Paulista Championship this week, when they face Ferroviária, this Wednesday, at 19 pm, in Araraquara. Next week, the club will live another decision, this time of the Recopa Sul-Americana, against Athletico-PR. The first game will be at Arena da Baixada, on February 23, and the second will be at Allianz Parque, on March 2.