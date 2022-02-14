Paredão BBB 22: how to vote to eliminate Arthur Aguiar, Bárbara or Natália | Internet

Who is on the wall of this week’s Big Brother Brasil 22 is Arthur Aguiar, Bárbara and Natália. The most voted participant will leave the house in Tuesday’s edition (15). To vote, the user must access the reality page on Gshow and log in with their Globo Account, which can be created for free using an email or Google or Facebook credentials. A single registration is valid for all the next votes of the program.
The formation of the wall took place in this Sunday’s edition (13). Leader Jade Picon indicated Arthur Aguiar straight to the hot seat. In the confessional vote, Natalia was chosen by the participants of the house. The sister was entitled to a counter-coup and chose Laís. Arthur also had the chance to send someone to the wall and pulled Barbara. In the “Bate-Volta” race, Laís escaped the hot seat. Check out, below, how to vote on the BBB 22 wall this week.
BBB 22 wall: see how to vote for Arthur Aguiar, Bárbara or Natália
Step 1. Access the BBB page on Gshow (gshow.globo.com/realities/bbb) and see the voting banner. Then, click on “Vote now”;
Step 2. Click on the participant you want to delete;
Step 3. Log in with your Globo Account or click on “Register” to register;
Step 4. After logging in, check the captcha to confirm the vote;
Step 5. See the confirmation of your vote on the screen. If you want, click on “Vote again” to vote more often.
