Passage of time, escape and tragedy: learn all about the new phase of ‘Beyond Illusion’! | Beyond the Illusion

If you were impacted by the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) in “Beyond the Illusion“, what we can tell you is: take a deep breath that the 6 o’clock soap opera still reserves strong emotions for all of us!

In the next chapters, the story will take a turn from a 10-year time passage! isadora will have already grown up and will practically be a copy of her sister, Elisa. About that, David (Rafael Vitti) will remain unjustly imprisoned for the death of his great love.

After spending 10 years in prison unjustly accused of killing Elisa after a Matthias (Antonio Calloni), Davi will make an important decision that will certainly change the course of the plot: he will escape from jail!

How will he get away? Will he use some magic trick for this? Then… just watching the soap opera to know! 😅

Davi (Rafael Vitti) manages to escape in 'Beyond Illusion' — Photo: Globo

After the escape, Davi boards a train towards a new life, thinking of getting rid of all the accusations that made him end up in jail. But, apparently, his plans will have to wait a little longer: the train that the illusionist is on has an accident on the way!

Davi (Rafael Vitti) and Rafael (Fabrício Belsoff) will be together on the train that has an accident in 'Beyond Illusion' — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo

With the passage of time of 10 years, we will see Isadora already engaged to Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), which by now will have installed weaving in the lands of Violet (Malu Galli). However, Isadora, free and determined, doesn’t seem the least bit interested in getting married.

In a conversation with her best friend, Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa), Elisa’s sister makes it clear that she doesn’t love Joaquim!

Larissa Manoela as Isadora, in the second phase of 'Beyond Illusion' — Photo: João Cotta/Globo