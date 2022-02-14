Paulo André discovers that Jade Picon lied about Arthur Aguiar

Paulo André decided to call Arthur Aguiar to talk after Jade Picon, his affair inside the house, said that the actor did not watch the Angel video this Sunday afternoon (2/13). He questioned whether Arthur, who was upset that he wasn’t invited to the angel’s lunch, watched the moment on BBB22.

“I wanted to ask you if you stayed in the room to watch the video or if you put your foot down”, asked the Olympic athlete. “I watched, irate,” replied Arthur.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Paulo André Camilo, 23 years old, is an Olympic athlete and world relay champion. Born in Santo André, São Paulo, the sprinter grew up in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo, where he has lived since then.Playback / Instagram ***Paulo-Andre-bbb-22-participant (2) Involved in sports since he was a child, Paulo followed in the footsteps of his father Carlos Camilo, who was also a sprinter in the 80s. Playback / Instagram ***Paulo-Andre-bbb-22-participant (4) From a humble family, the young man trained for a long time on dirt tracks. What seemed like a challenge, however, was the secret to securing records and victories for the young man.Playback / Instagram ***Paulo-Andre-bbb-22-participant (11) Paulo André is also in the punishment of the monsterPlayback / Instagram ***Paulo-Andre-bbb-22-participant (1) At 23 years old, Paulo is considered one of the fastest men in the country’s historyPlayback / Instagram ***Paulo-Andre-bbb-22-participant (10) Camilo represented Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics and was a semifinalist in the 100m sprint. Though he didn’t bring the gold, he had another reason to smile. Upon returning home, he was able to accompany the birth of his son, who had to stay in the hospital for 21 days after complications.Playback / Instagram ***Paulo-Andre-bbb-22-participant (8) “I wanted to be a father early, to see my son cheering for me in the stands. It’s an amazing experience! I just want to learn from him, grow, mature and be able to give all the best”, said the sprinter.Playback / Instagram ***Paulo-Andre-bbb-22-participant (7) With almost 1 million followers on social networks, Paulo André is one of the promises of the reality show Big Brother Brasil, currently in its 22nd edition.Playback / Instagram ***Paulo-Andre-bbb-22-participant (6) In his presentation video, the São Paulo native revealed that he is competitive, excited and promises to make an effort to take home the millionaire prize. “I’m driven by challenges, new experiences. It’s a competition and I’m very competitive, I like to play”, he said in an interview with GshowPlayback / Instagram ***Paulo-Andre-bbb-22-participant (5) “I deserve to win the BBB because I was born to win”, he added. Playback / Instagram 0

“Cool, the crowd is kind of commenting that they didn’t see you in the room”, commented the athlete. “I watched it, man. I watched your father, your father walking…”, said the actor, describing the video.

“No need to prove it, no. You said you saw it, you saw it”, interrupted PA.

Arthur, in fact, watched the Angel video. The leader of the week, however, told the affair that the actor did not watch the video, “planting a discord” between the two.

