Paulo André strange reaction of the father and mother in the gift of the angel

Paulo André and Pedro Scooby, brothers of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), are the angels of the week, and today they won a special lunch, with a video of their family members.

The athlete burst into tears when he saw his father, mother and son. “Look at PAzinho, asshole,” Scooby cheered. “Reminds me a lot, bro,” Douglas commented.

“My brother didn’t show up. […] I thought it was going to be PAzinho with my mother, my father, my mother and my brother”, lamented Paulo André later. “What about General Camilo? Rascal way, mané”, praised Scooby, and the athlete vented:

My father looks a lot like me. I found him a little more introverted, he’s more of a reviewer. My mother was also quiet, I don’t know. Paulo Andre

“It could be the edit,” Douglas argued. “Yeah, they cut everything. It’s just like Barbara, it’s the editing, man. They put it in the most neutral way possible”, reinforced Brunna, commenting on Barbara’s theories after seeing her boyfriend’s video last week.

“But do they say that to the person?”, asked Paulo André. “No, the person sends the video and they cut everything, they cut, edit”, said Brunna.

Paulo André then calmed down and sent a happy birthday to Thays Andreata, the mother of his son. “Thaysinha, all the best in your life, God bless you”, he wished.