Paulo Coelho counters ‘Rouanet boss’ who called him a pothead

The writer Paulo Coelho said that the National Secretary of Promotion and Incentive to Culture, André Porciuncula, responsible for the budget of the Rouanet Law, “freaked out” on social networks, amid demands for a response on Mario’s R$39,000 expenditure. Frias, during a trip to New York last year. Before, André called the author a “pothead and idiot”.

Through his Twitter profile, Coelho replied to a follower who said that André and other members of the federal government’s Secretary of Culture felt the criticism made by the writer to Mario Frias and, for this reason, Porciuncula lowered the tone.

“I saw just now when André Porciuncula had an outbreak and started tweeting about marijuana (it is in the excellent bio ‘O Mago’, by F. Morais). But the promised receipts Mario Frias did not even show to Jair Bolsonaro,” wrote Paulo Coelho, when rebutting the criticism of the person in charge of Rouanet.

Yesterday, Paulo Coelho echoed the news that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed Mario Frias and André Porciuncula on a government trip to Russia, and called the secretaries “stupid”.

“Finally, a good decision by Bolsonaro: to clean up the idiots Frias and Porcincula, who promise and do not show the receipts for the mamata of the trip to the USA, to continue the crude tourism”, he published.

In response, the secretary wrote: “Maconheiro, fool you are. The trip was rescheduled due to tensions in the region, but we will still go, we have international cultural agreements to celebrate with Russia and Hungary. And idiot, I didn’t go to NY, Mario made a small and economical delegation.”

The announcement of the suspension of Frias’ trip came a day after the representative of the Public Ministry with the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Deputy Attorney Lucas Furtado, requested the opening of an investigation to investigate the circumstances of Frias’ trip to New York. , in December of last year, which cost R$ 39 thousand to the public coffers.

According to Portal da Transparência, the trip took place for the secretary to discuss “a cultural project involving audiovisual production, culture and sport” with Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie. He was accompanied by his deputy, Hélio Ferraz, imposing a new cost of R$39,000 to the public purse.

Pressed, Mario Frias did a live on social media and said that the trip to the United States aimed to bring the “Broadway method” to the Brazilian cultural sector.