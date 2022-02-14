PF reports give clues about digital militias investigation targets

× Photo: Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies

To the determine the opening of an investigation that investigates the performance of digital militiasthe minister Alexandre de Moraes did not point out specific targets for the investigation, with the exception of the bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos.

Reports attached by Federal police to the process over the last few months give clues to other names, says the Crusoe.

Part of the four most recent testimonies sent to the STF point to suspicions by the PF about the actions of the deputies Bia Kicis (photo) and Carla Zambellifrom the minister Augusto Helenofrom the special advisor Filipe Martins and extremist protesters from “300 from Brazil”.

“One of the people interviewed in the inquiry was the protester Michelle Salaberry, who joined the group. To the PF, she declared that she did not hear directly from parliamentarians and members of the federal government guidelines for attacks on the STF and Congress. Salaberry, however, confirmed that the two federal deputies visited the encampment installed on the Esplanada dos Ministérios and added that one of Kicis’s advisers took ‘photos in motion.’”

The PF finds evidence that points to the existence of a criminal organization that would have acted with the purpose of attacking the democratic rule of law and that would be articulated in production and political financing nuclei.