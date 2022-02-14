Piped natural gas and CNG prices rise in Rio | Economy



Users complain about the increase in the price of CNG – Luciano Belford/Agencia O Dia

Published 02/13/2022 20:16

Rio – The prices of piped gas and CNG in Rio de Janeiro are more expensive since last Saturday (12). The readjustments, which vary from 2% to 13% depending on the consumption range, were approved last Thursday (10), in an extraordinary session of the Energy Regulatory Agency and Basic Sanitation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Agenersa).

The increase for customers located in the Metropolitan Region of Rio (Ceg) will average 3.59% for the residential segment, 3.77% for the commercial segment, 11.60% for CNG stations and 11.77% for the industries. For customers who live in the interior of the State (Ceg Rio), the adjustment will be 5.61% for residences, 6.75% for commerce, 13.30% for CNG stations and 12.79% for industries.

According to Naturgy, the tariff readjustment will be caused by the increase in the cost of acquiring natural gas supplied by Petrobras. “These are unmanageable costs by Naturgy and, therefore, the price increase does not bring any gain to the distributor”, he said, in a note.

Agenersa claims that the readjustment does not violate current injunctions, which determined the maintenance of the current conditions of supply and price of gas by Petrobras.

According to Agenersa, the contracts, together with their amendments, link the price of the input offered to the value of Brent, which has undergone successive increases, from U$68 (sixty-eight dollars) to U$90 (ninety dollars) the barrel.

In a note, the entity said that “the exchange rate variation of the dollar must also be taken into account, which impacts the calculation of the final price”, and that the tariff adjustment passes the cost of the molecule to the final consumer, respecting the agreement signed between Petrobras and the concessionaires in 2008.