Players react like Free Fire removed from the store

Ban on Garena Free Fire: Garena Free Fire players have had to face many in the last few hours. The game has already been removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. There are so many questions popping up on the internet. However, we have not yet received any official confirmation on this matter. A few weeks ago, Krafton filed a lawsuit against Garena Free Fire and this situation raised doubts among the community.

Garena Free Fire Ban: Players react to the removal of Garena Free Fire from the app store and play store

At the time of our writing, the game is not available on both platforms. However, Free Fire Max is available on the play store. Some are saying technical glitches and also some are remembering the situation from a few hours ago. Meanwhile, creators like Sahil Rana have already reacted to current circumstances.

As per various reports, there is no official clarification as of yet. So players have to wait a few hours to get any official confirmation. However, the current circumstances have attracted so many eyes. That’s why gamers are searching the internet. Meanwhile, Krafton, the developer of the famous IP battle royale game “PUBG Battlegrounds”, sued Free Fire, Free Fire Max for copying PUBG’s IPs. Krafton also filed a lawsuit against Apple and Google for distributing the copy of PUBG’s IPs.

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, reacted and the entire community has already shown their feelings in his recent broadcast. However, we have to wait a few more days to get some clarification.

