Project institutes the female check-up campaign in the SUS – Notícias

Bill 23/22 institutes the Female Check-up Campaign to be developed in the Unified Health System (SUS) for guidance and disease prevention. According to the proposal being analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies, the campaign’s objectives will be:

the promotion of educational actions on the importance of regular physical activity;

awareness of the need for periodic examinations, as recommended by a physician;

the availability of blood pressure measurement in an accessible manner;

nutritional guidance; and

the development of laboratory tests for early diagnosis of diseases.

“For situations in which early diagnosis can be made effectively through a routine of imaging tests in preventive consultations, there is a great possibility of ruling out diseases or, if they exist, that they are discovered in the initial phase, reducing the damage in the patient’s quality of life”, highlights the author of the proposal, deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP).

“Endometriosis is an example of the importance of early diagnosis. If diagnosed late, the disease can cause damage such as infertility in a woman’s life”, he adds. “In addition to reducing the chances of treatment, due to its severity, discovering some diseases late can have a great financial impact on national health”, he adds.

The bill authorizes the Executive Branch to enter into partnerships with the private sector to carry out preventive and periodic examinations and establishes that the Executive will issue the necessary regulations for the execution of the law, if approved. Expenses arising from the implementation of the measure will be borne by the appropriate budget allocations, supplemented if necessary.

Procedure

The proposal will be analyzed in conclusive character by commissions for the Defense of Women’s Rights; of Social Security and Family; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

