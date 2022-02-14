Qualified professionals lead the wave of resignation requests in Brazil

The image of the Work Card
Work Card. Photo: Agência Brasil

In the year 2021, the United States broke the record of professionals resigning. In November, there were 4.5 million, about 3% of the country’s workforce. In Brazil, the job market began to absorb talent again, possibly for vacancies that were vacated with the layoffs at the beginning of the isolation, says the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, Estadão.

To the newspaper, Marcelo Neri, director of FGV Social, from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, commented on the case. “In 2020, we had 15 million admissions and 15.8 million terminations.

In 2021, until November, there were 19 million admissions and 16.1 million dismissals. Both variables from last year are larger than the critical moment of the pandemic, so it’s a sign of musical chairs. People are being relocated because the job market has taken a big shock.”

Dismissal of qualified professionals

Here, the movement of layoffs has occurred, according to experts, among the most qualified professionals, that is, those who have completed higher education and who are changing companies.

Since the early days of 2022, posts announcing job changes have appeared in droves on LinkedIn.

