Rams turn in the end, beat Bengals and win Super Bowl at home – 02/14/2022

For the second year in a row a team was able to not only play the Super Bowl in their stadium, but celebrate with their fans. For the second time in their history, the Los Angeles Rams won the Vince Lombardi trophy, with a tight victory, turning in the final seconds and holding the score at 23-20.

The title crowns the ambitious strategy of coach Sean McVay, who applied an “all in”, looking for established veterans, giving up draft picks and winning a title that had eluded him three years ago. Who is also grateful is the owner Stan Kroenke, who took the team to Los Angeles, spent R$ 30 billion in the stadium and saw the title as the definitive piece to conquer the local fans.

The match was full of emotion, with two comebacks and decided by Cooper Kupp’s touchdown with one minute and 25 seconds left in the game.

For the third time in the final, Bengals fans went home in frustration once again. This time, though, there is confidence that young quarterback Joe Burrow will be able to bring this team back to the decision in the future.

Stars untie the game

After their first possession with just a first down by the Rams, the Bengals didn’t go very far either, but they left the message when they attempted a down to a yard in the middle of the field.

Unsuccessfully, Cincinnati left the field shorter for the home team, who took advantage of abusing their stars.

Kupp, the best offensive player of the season, made the big first play for 20 yards after a catch. To close, Stafford connected a perfect pass for Odell Beckham Jr. to score the first touchdown of the decision.

The Bengals tried to strike back in kind and came close to the endzone after a great reception by Ja’Marr Chase, offensive rookie of the year, for 46 yards on Joe Burrow’s pass. The campaign, however, ended with just one field goal.

Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl 56 Image: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

good and bad news

The second quarter began with the Rams facing a third down for 11 yards. Hence, once again the option was to abuse the numerous offensive weapons present in the Los Angeles attack.

Odell took 35 yards, Stafford triggered Henderson for 25 more, and then it was Kupp’s turn to visit the endzone after missing Eli Apple’s tag. The situation was just not perfect for the confused extra point attempt, which ended up having a pass from Heckker being intercepted and almost returned by the Bengals special team.

The Cincinnati team then calmly responded. In the game’s longest run to date, at more than seven minutes, the surprise factor worked as running back Joe Mixon passed the ball to Tee Higgins’ TD, making the score 13-10.

And things were going to get a lot worse for the Rams. First it was Odell Beckham who fell to the pitch during a play with a knee injury. Then it was Stafford who forced a pass into the endzone and was intercepted by Jessie Bates.

With defenses prevailing in the last two campaigns of the second quarter, the game went into its more than special break with the Rams’ partial victory by three points.

Promise fulfilled?

Dr. Dre said this week that hip hop’s first appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show would go down as the biggest show in the decision’s history.

Whether the promise was kept or not is up to the viewer, but there’s no denying that the performances of Dre, Snoop Dog, Marie J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem rocked the stands at SoFi Stadium.

McPherson, rookie kicker for the Bengals, was spotted enjoying the show instead of going to the locker room, showing once again that he has personality and tranquility.

However, the subject that will make the headlines will be the kneeling of Eminem, who would not have followed an alleged recommendation by the NFL not to repeat the gesture that cost Colin Kaepernick dearly.

turn and emotion

The scenery completely changed in 12 seconds. In a controversial play, Burrow made a 75-yard connection with Higgins for the turnaround TD, but the Rams complained too much about a clear foul on Ramsey that was not called.

To make matters worse for the home team, Stafford’s first pass in the attempt to respond ended in Awuzie’s interception, putting the momentum of the game entirely in the hands of the Bengals.

The situation just didn’t get complicated once the defense of Los Angeles appeared. After failing to stop a fourth-for-yard conversion, the Rams were able to stop the Bengals, Donald sack Burrow, and the field goal was the least of the damage.

Decisive touchdown and sack

Aaron Donald celebrates the decisive sack that gave the Los Angeles Rams the Super Bowl title in the final against the Cincinnati Bengals Image: Rob Carr/Getty Images

If in the fourth period the difference was only four points, it was all due to the defense of Los Angeles. Annoying Burrow on every snap, as expected in pre-game analyses, they managed to stop the Bengals’ attack, but Stafford’s side didn’t seize opportunities.

Without the threat from Odell, the Bengals’ defense was able to turn its attention to Kupp, taking Stafford’s escape valve and summarizing three consecutive campaigns from the LA offense to the so-called “3 & out”, that is, three plays and the return of the ball.

The Los Angeles defense continued to stop the rival attack, but began to show some fatigue. Thanks to a relatively easy miss for Tyler Boyd, possession of the ball once again changed hands, with the seventh straight punt with just over six minutes to go.

Stafford was then able to get the attack back on track. McVay’s courage in risking a fourth for a yard on defense paid off and the home team went into the final two minutes on offense, already on the 16th line of the offensive field.

When the Bengals defense thought they could force a fourth down, the Rams won survival with a foul that opened a streak of many flannels on the field.

Kupp scored a touchdown that was disallowed by fouls by both teams. Then it was Eli Apple’s turn to interfere and leave Los Angeles with the ball at the three-yard line, and Stafford finally managed to make the connection with Kupp to regain the lead. Kupp deservedly was named the Super Bowl MVP.

With 1 minute and 25 seconds left on the clock, Burrow had the chance to once again confirm his “icy” reputation, but he couldn’t escape the pressure of the opposing defense once again and made the Cincinnati fan once again experience defeat at big decision.