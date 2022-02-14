Rams turn last quarter, beat Bengals and win NFL title after 22 years

NFL decision at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles had emotion until the final seconds

THE Los Angeles Rams is the Super Bowl LVI champion! This Sunday, at SoFi Stadium, the Rams got a comeback at 1:25 of the end of the game and won the Cincinnati Bengals by 23 to 20.



*Content sponsored by Claro, Mitsubishi, Samsung, C6 Bank and Magazine Luiza

Tom Brady shares an account of his Super Bowl appearances. Each episode explores his life moments on and off the field.

In this way, the Rams win the second Super Bowl in their history. The other had been in the year 2000, when the franchise was relocating to St. Louis.

The title also represents the second cup followed by a “home” in the Super Bowl. It took 55 years for a franchise to play the decision in their stadium, but it happened twice in a row and with the home team winning.

Rams draw ‘first blood’, but Bengals react

In their first campaign of the game, the Bengals went for a fourth down conversion attempt for a yard, failed and delivered the ball in midfield.

Matt Stafford triggered Cooper Kupp and then Odell Beckham in the endzone to score the first touchdown of the game..

The Bengals even managed a field goal, but at the beginning of the second quarter again Stafford threw a TD, this time to Kupp.

The Bengals scored their first touchdown of the game with Joe Mixon throwing – that’s right – to Tee Higgins.

Los Angeles tried to fight back at the end of the second quarter, but had two consecutive casualties. The first was a Odell Beckham knee injury and the other was the interception suffered by Stafford on the same drive.

Unleash the DJ sound!

The halftime show featuring rap and hip hop icons rocked SoFi Stadium.

Did the Rams really enjoy the show?

The game returned from the halftime show and the Rams were apparently “hypnotized” by the musical attraction as well. On the first drive, Tee Higgins left Jalen Ramsey behind with a clear foul and scored the game-changing touchdown for Cincinnati.

And in the Rams’ first offensive campaign, Stafford threw his second intercept of the game.

A move in the last quarter gave Bengals fans a scare. Joe Burrow took a strong sack and left the field screaming in pain. However, he was able to return to the match.

Within the 2 minute warning, Stafford led a campaign that ended in another Kupp touchdown to put the Rams ahead and win the game.

Statistics

Joe Burrow: 22-33 passing, 263 yards, 1 TD

Ja’Marr Chase: 5 receptions, 89 yards

Tee Higgins: 4 receptions, 100 yards, 2 TDs