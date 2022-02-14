Reale Jr. criticizes proposal to increase the age of nominees to the STF: “Casuism”

× Photo: José Cruz/Agência Senado

As we reported earlier, Arthur Lira wants to vote on Wednesday (16), in plenary, the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which raises the maximum age of appointment for ministers of the STF and higher courts of 65 years to 70 years.

the jurist Miguel Reale Junior (photo) criticized the proposal.

“One casuistry on top of another casuistry. With so many important constitutional issues to be debated, time is wasted on this squabble. Poor legislature dictated by background conveniences”he said to the antagonist.

The proposal in question was agreed between the Planalto Palace and government deputies — Jair Bolsonaro is interested in this age increase, to have the possibility of being able to nominate allies over 65 years old.

Reale Júnior stated that, if he is going to change any current rules, he defends a mandate of nine years for STF ministers. But believe that “the problem is not in the form”.

“I would only set a term of 9 years. Great ministers and weak ministers were appointed in the current form. Either way will allow for good and bad ministers. The problem is not in the form [de indicação]but in the responsibility of choosing well jurists and not adepts.”