Redmi 10 (2022) announced with 6.5″ screen, 50MP quad camera, NFC and more

The Redmi 10 (2022) has already appeared in benchmarks revealing some of its specs and today it is finally being announced as an updated version of the original Redmi 10 that was released in 2021. Check out all its specs now.
economy and market
10 Feb
economy and market
10 Feb
According to TuttoAndroid, the Redmi 10 (2022) has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz and Gorilla Glass 3 protection with a hole to house the 8 megapixel front camera.
The rear sensors have the following configuration: a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120º and two 2 MP sensors, one of them dedicated to macros and the other for depth-of-field detection for portrait mode.
The processor is a MediaTek Helio G88, the same one present in the 2021 Redmi 10, so this device only supports 4G connection and predecessors. The record continues with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC internal storage.
The battery is 5000mAh with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging via USB-C, there is a 22.5W charger included in the kit. The device still has Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC for payments.
Redmi 10 specs (2022)
- Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz
- Platform: MediaTek Helio G88
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 128GB eMMC
- Front camera: 8 megapixels
- Rear cameras:
- 50MP primary sensor
- 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor with 120º
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 2 MP depth sensor
- Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse
- Sensors and inputs: Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, P2 and USB-C input
- Operating system: MIUI 12.5 based on 12
price and availability
Unfortunately, there is still no information on prices for the Redmi 10 (2022), but it is believed that it will arrive in Europe soon for the estimated price of 229 euros or R$ 1,369.97 in direct conversion only in the version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in Carbon Grey, Pebble White and Sea Blue colors.