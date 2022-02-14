Result of Quina 5779; prize of R$ 700 thousand (12)

The Result of Quina 5779 is out, with prize of BRL 700 thousand; SaturdayFebruary 12, follow all the information about the Cash Lotteries, here in the session lotteriesof Techno News.

There are two draws per week, Wednesday and Saturday. However, Caixa holds special raffles every month. In addition, the draw is broadcast through the digital channels of Box on YouTube and Facebook. See here the dozens drawn this Saturday, to Quina, contest 5779:

Quina result, contest 5779: 10-12-25-42-74

THE Quina is considered hard to win, with a single bet of 5 tens, your chances of taking the jackpot Quina are of one (1) chance in 30 million, that is, to hit the 5 tens, with a bet that costs BRL 2.0.

However, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game and/or sticking to Box Balloons. To purchase a pool, just request it at the Lottery counter.

Quina: how to increase your chances?

Quina Result 2453 is out! Do you know how to bet on the next contest? You can bet until 17:30 on the lottery houses. In the same way, you can also place your bets on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries. Accredited companies receive bets until 3 pm on the day of the draw.

The value of a single bet with 5 tensit’s from BRL 2.0. AND take the main prize whoever hits the 5 tens. However, those who hit 4, 3 and 2 tens also win smaller prizes.

But to increase your chances, you can opt for pools. find the box pools at the Casas Lotérica desk, which costs at least R$ 10.00.

In conclusion, stay tuned! Therefore, the prizes expire after 90 days of the draw, after which time they are transferred to the National Treasury and the winner is no longer entitled to the prize.

