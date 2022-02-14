RJ: Man suspected of killing wife and her uncles is found dead

Luciano Alberto de Oliveira, 43, was found dead with a sheet tied around his neck inside a motel room in the Tijuca neighborhood (RJ), this Sunday (13). He was suspected of having murdered his wife, Erica Suenia, and his uncles José Ferreira dos Santos and Adina de Luna Silva with sledgehammers, in Macaé (RJ), on Saturday (12). The information is from the Extra newspaper.

Police said Luciano’s body was found by the motel’s manager. The case will be investigated by the 19th Civil Police Station (DP) of Tijuca.

Security camera footage was requested to find out if Luciano was accompanied. Witnesses will also be heard.

the case

Luciano was suspected of having committed a triple homicide on Saturday.

According to the Military Police, Erica was killed with stab wounds to the neck, chest and head. The uncles, on the other hand, died with sledgehammer blows and suffered brain hemorrhage and skull fractures.

Deputy Carmelo Santalucia stated that “the investigation is continuing to find out if he was really the perpetrator, if he acted alone or if there are other crimes connected with other perpetrators. The moment we are sure that he acted alone, the Police Inquiry must be filed for extinction of the punishment for the author’s death. If anyone else participated, they will answer for the crime.”

