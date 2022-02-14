Robson Bambu testifies and pleads not guilty to the rape charge – 02/14/2022

Defender Robson Bambu, from Corinthians, gave a statement to the police last Friday (11) and claimed to be innocent of the charge of rape of a vulnerable person. Accompanied by his lawyer, the player remained at the police station for four hours and answered all the questions raised by the investigators handling the case.

“The player Robson Alves de Barros appeared, on Friday (11), at the police to be heard about the story told by a 25-year-old woman and another 24-year-old with whom he and his friend went out in the early hours of the 3rd. “, informed the athlete’s press office in contact with the UOL Sport.

The woman who accuses Robson Bambu of raping a vulnerable person claims that she would have gone out with a friend, the Corinthians player and Pezinho (Bambu’s friend) to a club in the city of São Paulo on February 2nd. After the party, in the morning, the four went to a hotel and, according to the report, the victim had sexual intercourse with Pezinho in one of the rooms of the place, while the defender would have slept with his friend in another room.

Upon waking up, the victim reported that she was surprised to find Robson lying next to her, naked, and inserting a finger into her vagina. The player, in testimony to the police, denies the accusations.

“In 4 hours of testimony, accompanied by lawyer Fernanda Tórtima, Robson clarified in detail all the issues raised by the delegate. Including the fact that he did not have relations with the author of the report, but with her friend, in a hotel in the capital. And that, in that hotel, he was in his friend’s room for about 10 minutes just to wake him up due to a common commitment. Robson made himself available to the authorities to provide further clarifications at any time, to deny the story invented to your respect”.

Corinthians, Robson Bambu’s employer, is following the case closely and is awaiting a position from the authorities. The player belongs to Nice, from France, and is on loan at the Parque São Jorge club until the end of this season. For now, the defender has not been registered in the Campeonato Paulista.