Rogério Ceni praises São Paulo’s turnaround and says: “I don’t defend the job”

Rogério Ceni had a lot of difficulty this Sunday night (13). With the position at risk ahead of São Paulo, the coach was relieved by the comeback conquered by the team in the final minutes playing away from home, against Ponte Preta. After leaving behind with a goal by Lucca, taking a penalty, Tricolor tied at 43 of the second stage, with Gabriel Sara. The turning point came in the 48th minute of the second stage, through a beautiful goal by striker Calleri.

After the game, Rogério Ceni was very happy with the turnaround. In fact, several players went to the bench to hug the idol and coach São Paulo:

“The first half was well played, but when you concede a goal people tend to forget what you did. It was important, the team didn’t give up, we fought until the end, we fought, we created goalscoring opportunities. We’re not going to win them all, we’re going to compete every game. It’s already important, they are happy to see the team play forward.

They (players) see in the coach a guy who is passionate about football, not his job. He is passionate about São Paulo, because he has had his whole life at the club. But I don’t defend the job, I defend the way of playing. We still suffer physically, but we have not stopped fighting.” – said Rogério Ceni, in a press conference after the game.

With the victory, São Paulo reached seven points in the runner-up of group B in Paulistão. The distance to the leader of the group, São Bernardo, is four points. In addition to the two clubs, Ferroviária, with seven, and Novorizontino, with one point, complete the group.

The next match of Tricolor Paulista takes place next Thursday (17), at 21:30, at home, against Inter de Limeira.

