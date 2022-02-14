Rules to integrate new treatments by health plans go to sanction

Approved text prioritizes the inclusion in health plans of oral cancer treatment coverage

The text resulting from the approval of Provisional Measure (MP) 1,067/2021, which defines rules for the mandatory incorporation of new treatments by health plans and insurance, such as those related to the fight against cancer, will be sent to the presidential sanction. The approved text prioritizes the inclusion in health plans of coverage of oral treatment against cancer and determines that this coverage will be mandatory, if the medications already have approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Approved by the Chamber, the text establishes that the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) will have a period of 180 days, extendable for another 90 days, to complete the analysis of the process of inclusion of procedures and medicines in the list of mandatory. The deadline is the same granted to the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) and was included through one of the amendments approved in the vote on the text.

The approval by the Chamber of the amendments presented by the Senate was part of an agreement to maintain President Jair Bolsonaro’s total veto of the Bill (PL) 6,330/2019, by Senator Reguffe (Podemos-DF), which determined the mandatory supply of medicines. of oral use against cancer. The idea was that patients could proceed with treatment at home, without the need for hospitalization for intravenous application of the treatment.

However, the presidential veto of the Reguffe project was upheld by Congress on Tuesday (8). To override the veto, at least an absolute majority of votes in the Senate (41) and the House (257) would be required. Although the Senate opted to override the veto (52 votes to 14), it was maintained in the Chamber due to insufficient votes (234).

Oral and home chemotherapy

As for drugs against cancer for oral and home use, including those with treatment initiated during hospitalization, the substitute for deputy Sílvia Cristina (PDT-RO), approved by the Chamber, determines that their supply by health plans will be mandatory, in accordance with the medical prescription and as long as they are registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), with therapeutic use approved for these purposes. However, its inclusion must follow the deadline stipulated for the conclusion of the processes on the drug.

Another approved amendment set a shorter term: 120 days, renewable for 60 calendar days when circumstances so require. The text guarantees the automatic obligation of offering medicines and treatments until the final decision, if the deadline is not met. The continuity of treatment or use of the drug under analysis will also be guaranteed, even if this decision is unfavorable.

All the rules apply to the ongoing analysis processes, and the ANS will have 180 days from the publication of the future law to regulate the matter.

According to the MP, oral cancer drugs must be provided to the patient or his legal representative within 10 days after the medical prescription. The supply, through its own, accredited, contracted or referenced network, may be divided by treatment cycle, and it will be mandatory to prove that the patient or their legal representative has received the proper guidance on the use, conservation and eventual disposal of the drug. .

Update Commission

Similar to what already exists within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS), the MP creates a technical support committee to advise the ANS in decision-making on new technologies and medicines, including transplants and highly complex procedures.

The Committee for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health will have its composition and functioning defined in regulation, but the text guarantees representativeness of various sectors when analyzing specific processes.

The commission will have a representative appointed by the Federal Council of Medicine; a representative of the medical specialty society, according to the therapeutic area or the use of technology to be analyzed, indicated by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB); a representative of an entity representing consumers of health plans; a representative of an entity representing supplementary health service providers; a representative of an entity representing the operators of private health care plans; and representatives of health professional areas related to the event or procedure under analysis.

The collegiate must submit a report to the ANS considering the best available and possible scientific evidence on the effectiveness, safety, usability and efficiency of treatments, in addition to a comparative economic evaluation of the benefits and costs in relation to coverage already provided for in the plans and analysis the financial impact of expanding coverage.

Another novelty in Congresswoman Silvia Cristina’s report is the requirement that those appointed to the commission, as well as the representatives designated to participate in the processes, have sufficient technical training to adequately understand the scientific evidence and the criteria used in the evaluation.

public hearing

The text also provides that those interested in including drugs or procedures in the listing of health plans must submit documents with information such as scientific evidence on the efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness and safety of the drug, product or procedure analyzed.

There must be a public consultation for 20 days, with the disclosure of the preliminary report of the commission, and a public hearing in the case of a relevant matter or when there is a preliminary recommendation of non-incorporation or if requested by at least 1/3 of the members of the commission.

Approved in SUS

MP 1067/2021 also determines that medicines and procedures already recommended by Conitec will be included in the list used by health plans within up to 60 days.

The deputies rejected an amendment that prohibited readjustments of health plans outside the deadlines defined in Law 9,656, of 1998, which regulates the sector, under the pretext of financially balancing the contracts due to the incorporation of procedures and treatments in the mandatory coverage list.

The rejection was recommended by the rapporteur. The PT presented a highlight to maintain the Senate amendment, but did not get enough votes.

Source: Agência Senado