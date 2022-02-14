Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Shaposhnikov, which intercepted American submarine| Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense

The Russian government said it intercepted and expelled, on Saturday (12), a nuclear submarine of the US Navy near an island in the far east of the country. The information was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The place where the incident would have taken place is far from the border between Russia and Ukraine – a region that has been under tension in recent days after military exercises with tens of thousands of Russian soldiers were held.

According to the Defense Ministry, after the American submarine was discovered near the Russian island of Urup, its crew received a request to immediately surface in Russian and English. The Americans reportedly ignored the legal requirement and then the crew of the anti-submarine ship Admiral Shaposhnikov used “relevant methods against the offender”, the Russian defense body said, without specifying what the methods were.

As a result, the American vessel would have used a self-propelled simulator to bend the target to the radar and acoustic control means and left the territorial waters of the Russian Federation at full speed.