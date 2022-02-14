Russia to open fire on vessel or submarine that enters its waters, says Russian military agency | World

Russian news agency Interfax interviewed a high-ranking official in the country’s beloved forces who said Russia is ready to open fire on any vessel or submarine that enters its waters illegally.

That decision, however, would only be taken by the highest level of command in the country, said the soldier, who was not identified.

On Saturday, Russia’s government said its maritime forces pursued and expelled a US submarine that was in Russian waters in the Pacific Ocean. The US denied that it was carrying out military operations in Russian waters.

Olaf Scholz calls for signs of crisis de-escalation

Germany sends military to Lithuania

Ukraine ask for a meeting with the Russia

UK intends to put more effort into diplomacy

US reiterates attack could occur at any time

1 of 3 Ukrainian servicemen inspect vehicles at Kiev airport on February 13, 2022 — Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP Ukrainian servicemen inspect vehicles at Kiev airport on February 13, 2022 — Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia for “immediate signs of de-escalation” in the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz travels to Kiev, capital of Ukraine, on Monday (14) and to Moscow on Tuesday.

“We expect immediate signs of de-escalation from Moscow. A new military aggression would have dire consequences for Russia,” he tweeted. Scholz called the situation “very, very serious”.

Germany sends military to Lithuania

A plane with soldiers arrived in Lithuania on Monday. This is the first group of soldiers sent to the Baltic region.

These soldiers will reinforce the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) troops that are already in the area.

Among the envoys are reconnaissance troops, artillery and doctors from different units in Germany.

Over the course of the week more soldiers are expected to arrive in Lithuania.

NATO has troops in the country, Estonia, Poland and Latvia since 2017. The military is there in response to the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014. In total, there are 5,000 troops, led by Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. .

Know the routes of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine urgently demanded a meeting with Russia and OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) countries after accusing the Russian government of not sharing information about its large troop deployments across the Ukrainian border.

In a statement published on Sunday night, Ukrainian diplomacy chief Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had ignored a demand by Kiev on the Vienna Document, an OSCE text that promotes transparency measures between the Armed Forces of the 57 member countries of the organization.

2 of 3 Russian soldiers during military training in Belarus, in a photo released on February 11, 2022 — Photo: Russian Defense Ministry via AP Russian soldiers during military training in Belarus, in a photo released on February 11, 2022 — Photo: Russian Defense Ministry via AP

“We have moved on to the next step. Ukraine convenes a meeting with Russia and all (OSCE) member states within 48 hours to discuss the intensification and deployments of Russian troops along our border and in occupied Crimea,” Kuleba announced.

Russia “must fulfill its commitments to military transparency to reduce tensions and strengthen the security of all participating states,” he added.

Since November, Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s eastern borders, raising concern in the West, which fears a new military operation against Ukraine after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine requests 48-hour meeting with Russia on border troop increase

UK intends to put more effort into diplomacy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a new diplomatic effort this week to defuse the Ukraine border crisis, his office said on Sunday.

The defense minister suggested that some countries are not taking a strong enough stance towards Russia.

Johnson will have conversations with other leaders. According to a statement from his office, he is interested in dialogue with the Nordic and Baltic countries.

“The crisis on Ukraine’s border has reached a critical point, the information we have suggests that Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine at any time. This would have disastrous consequences for both Ukraine and Russia,” a spokesman said. Prime Minister’s voice in note.

Johnson will work with British allies to try to bring the crisis under control, the spokesman added.

Hours earlier, Defense Minister Ben Wallace commented in remarks to The Sunday Times newspaper that some Western countries have not been tough enough on Moscow.

He also claimed that there was a “smell of Munich” in diplomatic efforts to try to de-escalate the crisis, alluding to the agreement that allowed Nazi Germany to annex the Sudetenland in 1938, but failed to prevent war.

Wallace is expected to go to Brussels for a meeting of NATO defense ministers, which will start on Wednesday to address the crisis. Johnson, meanwhile, plans to travel to the European Union at the end of the week.

Two weeks ago, the premier visited Kiev to show his support for Ukraine.

Johnson is going through a delicate moment in UK domestic politics, members of his own party ask for his resignation over the “partygate” scandal (he had a party during the period of restrictions by Covid-19).

Johnson is due to respond this week to a police inquiry into allegations that some parties held at his Downing Street office violated Covid-19 health restrictions.

US reiterates attack could occur at any time

The United States reiterated on Sunday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, after Moscow concentrated more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and carried out maneuvers in the Black Sea and Belarus.

3 of 3 Training aimed at civilians in Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine — Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP Training aimed at civilians in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine — Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP

Russia denies any war intentions, but calls for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion and for Ukraine not to be admitted to the Atlantic Alliance, which Western countries reject.