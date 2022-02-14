São Paulo’s performances: Gabriel Sara and Calleri score and see a game that seemed lost | São Paulo

Gabriel Sara: São Paulo’s best player during the 90 minutes, the midfielder saved the team from a new defeat with the equalizer against Ponte Preta in the 41st minute. He almost turned the game around in the 45th minute with another header. Before, however, he was the one who most endangered the opponent’s goal. Grade: 7.0

Marquinhos: the 18-year-old came off the bench to be decisive once again. In the 41st minute, he crossed in the measure for Gabriel Sara to head in. In the turning goal, he pressed the mark, which missed and gave the ball for free to Calleri. Note: 6.5

Jandrei: the goalkeeper received the second consecutive chance as a starter for São Paulo, but this time he did not have the same prominence. In the 26th minute of the first half, he committed a penalty, which was converted by Lucca. Grade: 4.0

Rigoni: the striker played one more bad game this season. Once again starting with Rogério Ceni, the player did little in the match and was substituted at the beginning of the second half. The bad matches in a row can make Rigoni lose his starting position. Note: 3.5

more about the São Paulo:

+ See how the game went

1 of 2 Ponte Preta x São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Ponte Preta x São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

See the players’ note São Paulo

Jandrei [GOL]: 4.0

Igor Vinicius [LAD]: 5.5

tree [ZAG]: 4.5

Diego Costa [ZAG]: 4.5

Reinaldo [LAE]: 5.5

Rodrigo Nestor [VOL]: 4.5

(Niko [ATA]): 4.5

(Niko [ATA]): 4.5 Gabriel [VOL]: 3.5

(Pablo Maia [VOL]): 5.5

(Pablo Maia [VOL]): 5.5 Gabriel Sara [MEI]: 7.0

Alisson [ATA]: 5.0

(Igor Gomes[MEC]): 5.0

(Igor Gomes[MEC]): 5.0 Emiliano Rigoni [ATA]: 3.5

(Calleri [ATA]): 6.5

(Calleri [ATA]): 6.5 Eder [ATA]: 5.0

(Marquinhos [ATA]): 6.0

+ Watch: all about the São Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv