See comparison of the graphic quality of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4

Game will be released on February 18 for Sony platforms

We’ve finally arrived at the launch week of Horizon Forbidden Westgame being developed by the studio Guerrilla Games and will be released exclusively for the consoles of Sony on the 18th of February. With the end of the embargo, the first reviews of the second game starring Aloy began to appear.

As it is a cross-gen game, many players are curious to know what are the graphical and technical differences found in Forbidden West and to resolve these doubts, the channel ElAnalistaDeBits brought a comparative video of the versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Check out the video with the comparison below.

The comparison reveals that the version of the PS4 the game is running 1080p at 30 FPSwhile the game runs on the same 30 FPS and 1800p on PS4 Pro. the players of PlayStation 5 will have the opportunity to play in 4K and 30 FPS or 1800p but 60 FPS, being the only version with a higher frame rate. The version of the game used already has the update patch that will be available on Day One. The loading is 7 times faster on PlayStation 5 and the FPS is quite stable, with some stutters found only in the PS4 version.



Horizon Forbidden West delivers a superior overall experience in PS5, with better graphics, better lighting effects and details that are not seen in the PS4 versions, with a superiority in the 4K mode compared to the 60 FPS mode, also considering that in the 4K mode a temporal injection technology was used to guarantee greater sharpness and less jagged edges. Neither version was developed with ray tracing in mind, which is not applied in the game.

What did you think of the comparison? What are your expectations for the game? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Horizon Forbidden West promises over 20 hours of gameplay in its campaign

According to director Mathjis de Jonge, the game has many more secondary activities than its predecessor.



