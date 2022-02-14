See details about the offer and how to take advantage of the opportunity to own a Citroën C4 Cactus

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on See details about the offer and how to take advantage of the opportunity to own a Citroën C4 Cactus 2 Views

Citroen C4 Cactus 1.6 2022
Citroën has special discounts and February bonuses; see in detail (Photo: Publicity/Citroën)

Citroën announces bonuses and special conditions until the end of February. Consumers will be able to purchase the C4 Cactus sport utility vehicle for immediate delivery from BRL 96,990 in the Live Auto version. During the period, the brand still offers the X-Series or Feel Aut versions of the SUV zero km for R$101,990 and Feel Pack for R$106,990. See more about Citroën’s special discounts for this month.

Citroen C4 Cactus
Citroën C4 Cactus with special conditions and bonuses (Photo: Publicity / Citroën)

Citroën has special discounts and February bonuses; see in detail

At advantages were also extended to payment methods. Whoever buys a vehicle will have the option to pay the first installment only for June 2022 or from an entry to from 20%. Special discounts will also be available for the JUMPY and JUMPER family SUV range.

THE C4 Cactus has in all versions an extensive package of comfort and technology such as: 7” multimedia center with Apple Car Play®️ and Android Auto®️ connectivity, Hill Assist, autopilot, 100% digital cluster, LED daytime running lights, reverse camera, One Touch electric windows with anti-crushing, longitudinal bars integrated into the roof, Eco and Sport function and much more.

Interested customers should check more details about the conditions for each model on the official website.

Citroën has special discounts for C4 Cactus line in February
Citroën C4 Cactus (Photo: Publicity/Citroën)

Enjoy and also see: Jeep Compass 2022 has special offer and conditions for Sport version

CITROËN C3 2022 in DETAILS: Value, Design, Engine, Versions, Performance and Consumption

Citroen

Citroën maintains its expressive growth in 2022. In January, the brand registered a strong growth of 207% in sales volume, compared to January 2021, guaranteeing 2.1% in market share in the first month of the year, its best market share in the last eight years. The highlight continues to be the C4 Cactus SUV, with growth above the average for its segment and entering the TOP 6 among B-SUVs.

What did you think? Follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here

Erica Franco

Erica FrancoJournalist by training with over 15 years of experience in general and automotive writing. Passages through the “Máquina e Moto” section of the Agora São Paulo newspaper, Folha online, Jovem Pan, Uol, Mil Milhas, Consumidor Moderno magazine, Portal No Varejo, among others. Currently, she is dedicated to the role of editor of the Garagem360 portal, gathering news from the automotive universe and ensuring the quality standard of the content broadcast.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Minutes of the FOMC, privatization of Eletrobras and tensions between Russia and Ukraine: what to follow in the week

In a week empty of economic indicators in Brazil, the focus is turned abroad. On …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved