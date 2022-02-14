See details about the offer and how to take advantage of the opportunity to own a Citroën C4 Cactus

Citroën has special discounts and February bonuses; see in detail (Photo: Publicity/Citroën)

Citroën announces bonuses and special conditions until the end of February. Consumers will be able to purchase the C4 Cactus sport utility vehicle for immediate delivery from BRL 96,990 in the Live Auto version. During the period, the brand still offers the X-Series or Feel Aut versions of the SUV zero km for R$101,990 and Feel Pack for R$106,990. See more about Citroën’s special discounts for this month.

At advantages were also extended to payment methods. Whoever buys a vehicle will have the option to pay the first installment only for June 2022 or from an entry to from 20%. Special discounts will also be available for the JUMPY and JUMPER family SUV range.

THE C4 Cactus has in all versions an extensive package of comfort and technology such as: 7” multimedia center with Apple Car Play®️ and Android Auto®️ connectivity, Hill Assist, autopilot, 100% digital cluster, LED daytime running lights, reverse camera, One Touch electric windows with anti-crushing, longitudinal bars integrated into the roof, Eco and Sport function and much more.

Interested customers should check more details about the conditions for each model on the official website.

Citroën maintains its expressive growth in 2022. In January, the brand registered a strong growth of 207% in sales volume, compared to January 2021, guaranteeing 2.1% in market share in the first month of the year, its best market share in the last eight years. The highlight continues to be the C4 Cactus SUV, with growth above the average for its segment and entering the TOP 6 among B-SUVs.

