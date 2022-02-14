See fans of the brothers’ profiles for the 4th wall

The fourth wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) was formed last night with Natália Deodato, Bárbara Heck and Arthur Aguiar in the hot seat. The official page of some of the participants expressed their support and, so far, most ask for Natália to remain. With the exception of Bárbara’s ADMs, only Laís expressed support for the gaúcha.
The profiles of the eliminated Luciano and the participants Brunna Gonçalves, Douglas Silva, Eliezer, Eslovênia, Gustavo, Jade Picon, Maria, Pedro Scooby, Tiago Abravanel and Vyni have not published their positions so far.
Arthur Aguiar:
Barbarian:
Jessilane:
There:
Linn da Quebrada:
Lucas:
Naiara Azevedo:
The ex-sister published a possible indirect for Bárbara, who mocked the country singer, saying: “Naiara, unfortunately, we couldn’t see the finished cake. Not even the flour”.
Natalia:
Paulo Andre:
Rodrigo:
Who do you want to eliminate from the ‘BBB 22’?
Only the uol subscriber can vote more than once per poll
Total of 94921 wishes
The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program