Sonic 2 gets a new trailer at the Super Bowl halftime; watch

Sonic 2: The Movie won two teasers at halftime Super Bowl 2022. The videos have complementary footage from another teaser released earlier. In the previews, we see more footage of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. Watch above and below:

Check out the official synopsis: “After staying in Green Hills, Sonic wants to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test will come with the return of Dr. Robotnik, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald with the power of destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they will embark on a journey across the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, sonic 2 has a premiere scheduled for April 7, 2022 in Brazilian cinemas, one day before the world premiere.

Sonic: The Movie It proved a box office success last year, as one of the last theatrical releases before the pandemic escalated. The film grossed nearly $320 million worldwide.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).